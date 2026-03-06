We take several positive things with us from the match in Serbia on Wednesday and hope to continue performing well in all positions. As we have a lot of new players we are happy we have got some extra days to prepare our practice together. Serbia will certainly be eager for revenge and will do everything they can to win, but we will have a sold-out arena supporting us, and I hope we can take our fourth consecutive victory in the qualifiers.

Tomas Axnér Head coach, Sweden