Sweden, Spain aim to become first teams to qualify for EHF EURO

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
06 March 2026, 11:00

Round 4 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers opens with three matches on Saturday — all reverse fixtures of games played three days earlier. If they win their fourth straight match, group 5 leaders Sweden (facing Serbia) and group 6 leaders Spain (playing Austria) become the first teams to secure qualification for the final tournament. In group 3, Belgium hope to add another win against North Macedonia after their historic first ever victory in a qualifier last Wednesday.

GROUP 3

North Macedonia vs Belgium

Saturday 7 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1

  • Belgium are third-placed in the group with two points, while North Macedonia sit bottom with no points
  • the reverse fixture Wednesday was historic for Belgium, who claimed their first-ever win in the qualifiers, 26:25
  • while line player Munia Smits stood out with her 11 goals in that encounter, it was her teammate, right wing Fien Boons, who scored the winning goal
  • centre back Nele Antonissen, who netted six times on Wednesday, is Belgium's top scorer in the qualifiers, with 30 goals
  • Emilijana Rizoska and Jovana Kiprijanovska both lead or the Macedonian team, with 10 goals each
  • this match will come with English commentary on EHFTV

20260306 W EURO Q Quote MKD Gakidova
We have two days to analyse the match and prepare better for the home game. I know that we will have a great ambience at home and this will be our eighth player to help us to achieve a better result. I believe in my girls and we will give our maximum.
Ivana Gakidova
Line player, North Macedonia

GROUP 5

Sweden vs Serbia

Saturday 7 March, 18:10 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-4-2

  • Sweden top the group with the maximum of six points, while Serbia rank second with four points
  • in the reverse match on Wednesday, the Scandinavians took their third straight win in the qualifiers, 29:26
  • another win Saturday would guarantee Sweden a top-two spot in the final group standings, and thus a ticket to the EHF EURO in December
  • Natalie Hagman, who is Sweden's top scorer in the qualifiers with 18 goals, reached the milestone of 1,000 career goals for the national team on Wednesday and is now on 1,001
  • Katarina Krpez-Slezák, who netted 12 times in the reverse fixture, is Serbia's leading scorer, with 28 goals

20260304 SRB SWE Axner Quote
We take several positive things with us from the match in Serbia on Wednesday and hope to continue performing well in all positions. As we have a lot of new players we are happy we have got some extra days to prepare our practice together. Serbia will certainly be eager for revenge and will do everything they can to win, but we will have a sold-out arena supporting us, and I hope we can take our fourth consecutive victory in the qualifiers.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden
20260306 W EURO Q Quote SRB Kolakovic
Sweden have shown that they are one of the best national teams in the world. We fought well in the first game, so we will go to the second game to see how much we can do on their court. I expect my girls to provide a fighting game and to try some new things that will benefit us in the future.
Sandra Kolakovic
Head coach, Serbia

GROUP 6

Spain vs Austria

Saturday 7 March, 19:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 7-1-3

  • Spain lead the group with three wins from as many games, while Austria are second-placed with four points
  • on Wednesday in Vienna, a second-half comeback helped Spain win the reverse match, 29:24
  • if Spain win again Saturday, they would be sure to finish first or second in group 6 and earn a berth at the EHF EURO final tournament
  • Wednesday's match was Joaquín Rocamora's first at the helm of Spain; on Saturday, the head coach will make his home debut
  • with 61 goals conceded, Spain boast the third most effective defence in the qualifiers, behind France (46) and the Netherlands (59)
  • both sides' best scorers in the qualifiers have 13 goals: Danila So Delgado and Maria Prieto for Spain, Katarina Pandža and Ines Ivancok-Soltic for Austria

20260306 W EURO Q Quote Austria Ivancok
The difference on Wednesday in Vienna wasn't that big, we did a lot of things well. We believe in our chances in the away game and are looking forward to a full arena. That will motivate us even more. We are positive, will analyse the game again, and try to do better.
Ines Ivancok-Soltic
Left back, Austria

photos © DIENER/Eva Manhart

20260305 Scm Barca 031
