Sweden, Spain aim to become first teams to qualify for EHF EURO
Round 4 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers opens with three matches on Saturday — all reverse fixtures of games played three days earlier. If they win their fourth straight match, group 5 leaders Sweden (facing Serbia) and group 6 leaders Spain (playing Austria) become the first teams to secure qualification for the final tournament. In group 3, Belgium hope to add another win against North Macedonia after their historic first ever victory in a qualifier last Wednesday.
We have two days to analyse the match and prepare better for the home game. I know that we will have a great ambience at home and this will be our eighth player to help us to achieve a better result. I believe in my girls and we will give our maximum.
We take several positive things with us from the match in Serbia on Wednesday and hope to continue performing well in all positions. As we have a lot of new players we are happy we have got some extra days to prepare our practice together. Serbia will certainly be eager for revenge and will do everything they can to win, but we will have a sold-out arena supporting us, and I hope we can take our fourth consecutive victory in the qualifiers.
Sweden have shown that they are one of the best national teams in the world. We fought well in the first game, so we will go to the second game to see how much we can do on their court. I expect my girls to provide a fighting game and to try some new things that will benefit us in the future.
The difference on Wednesday in Vienna wasn't that big, we did a lot of things well. We believe in our chances in the away game and are looking forward to a full arena. That will motivate us even more. We are positive, will analyse the game again, and try to do better.