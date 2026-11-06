Switzerland host defending champions; Iberian derby in EHF EURO Cup
The Men's EHF EURO Cup 2028 heads into round 2 on Sunday. In Pontevedra, the two EHF EURO 2028 hosting neighbours Spain and Portugal will lock horns, just two hours after the third co-host, Switzerland, have played in Zürich against defending EHF EURO champions Denmark in the highlight match of round 2.
Switzerland are a very solid team and, on their day, they can compete with a lot of strong nations. They are not at the same level as Spain, but they can cause us different kinds of problems. They play a lot of seven-against-six, for example, which gives us a really good opportunity to work on that and prepare for it tactically. That suits us very well.
The last times we have faced them, they have been able to beat us. We expect a very physical match with a lot of transitions. We trust that it will go our way, since we are playing at home, and we also want to continue with the good dynamic of this week and consolidate the work of all this time that we have been doing to arrive as prepared as possible at the World Championship in January.