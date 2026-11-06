Switzerland host defending champions; Iberian derby in EHF EURO Cup

Switzerland host defending champions; Iberian derby in EHF EURO Cup

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
06 November 2026, 14:30

The Men's EHF EURO Cup 2028 heads into round 2 on Sunday. In Pontevedra, the two EHF EURO 2028 hosting neighbours Spain and Portugal will lock horns, just two hours after the third co-host, Switzerland, have played in Zürich against defending EHF EURO champions Denmark in the highlight match of round 2.

ROUND 2

Highlight match: Switzerland vs Denmark

Sunday 8 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • in their first ever EHF EURO Cup match, Switzerland were defeated 33:28 in Portugal on Wednesday

  • a double strike of Hjalte Lykke and Mathias Gidsel prevented Denmark from a home defeat against Spain in the thrilling 28:28 draw at the start of their third EHF EURO Cup campaign

  • the three top scorers of round 1 will duel in Zürich: Mathias Gidsel netted nine times for Denmark, Joël Willecke eight times for Switzerland, and Simon Pytlick seven times for Denmark

  • as a player, Switzerland’s coach Andy Schmid was coached for many years at his former club Rhein-Neckar Löwen by Nikolaj Jacobsen, the current Danish coach

  • Schmid’s debut as national team coach was in a test match against Denmark in March 2024, which the Danes won 30:25

  • the match is set to break the attendance record for handball in Switzerland: the previous best mark was 10,030 from an EHF EURO Qualifier against Germany in 2026, but already 11,000 tickets have been sold for the Swiss Life Arena on Sunday

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20261104 DEN ESP 1713
Switzerland are a very solid team and, on their day, they can compete with a lot of strong nations. They are not at the same level as Spain, but they can cause us different kinds of problems. They play a lot of seven-against-six, for example, which gives us a really good opportunity to work on that and prepare for it tactically. That suits us very well.
Nikolaj Jacobsen
Head coach, Denmark
20261106 EURO Cup ESP

Spain vs Portugal

Sunday 8 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Spain and Portugal arrive unbeaten in this derby, with Portugal on two points after beating Switzerland in their opener and Spain on one point after the draw in Denmark

  • Francisco Tavares (seven goals for Portugal) and Petar Cikuša (six goals for Spain) were the teams' top scorers in round 1

  • in the main round of the EHF EURO 2026, Portugal won 35:27 against Spain, after a 35:29 victory in the main round of the 2025 IHF World Championship

  • Spain were the winners of the inaugural EHF EURO Cup 2020, while the current edition marks the debut for Portugal

  • while Spain are two-time EHF EURO champions, in 2018 and 2020, Portugal’s best result so far has been their fifth rank in 2026

 

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20261106 EURO Spain Fernandez Quote
The last times we have faced them, they have been able to beat us. We expect a very physical match with a lot of transitions. We trust that it will go our way, since we are playing at home, and we also want to continue with the good dynamic of this week and consolidate the work of all this time that we have been doing to arrive as prepared as possible at the World Championship in January.
Daniel Fernández
Left wing, Spain

photos © Portugal (main) and Denmark (in-text) Handball Federation

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