Szeged dismantle Paris to complete quarter-final bracket

While PSG had managed to win in Hungary in the reverse leg, on Thursday they only could keep up their opponents’ rhythm for the first 20 minutes. After that, powered by Mario Sostaric and their goalkeeper Roland Mikler, the visitors broke away to take a maximum advantage of 12 goals with five minutes left to play.

Szeged booked their ticket for the quarter-finals by winning in Paris by 10 goals, 35:25, after losing by one at home last week, 30:31

for the first time since 2013, Paris will not play the EHF Champions League quarter-finals

the current top scorer of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25, Szeged’s Sostaric, added seven to his tally, while Paris’ Kamil Syprzak netted eight times

Szeged will face Barça in the quarter-finals, with the first game being played in Hungary

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 25:35 (11:17)

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged win 65:56 on aggregate

The teams were only separated by one goal at the end of the first leg, and you could see exactly why in the first 20 minutes of the game. Szeged’s defence was well in place, with two defenders on the back of line player Syprzak, not leaving much space for Paris to find solutions. While the hosts managed to keep up with their opponents for 19 minutes, the last 11 minutes of the first half were a nightmare for PSG. Szeged conceded only two goals in that time frame, scoring eight in the meantime. With Sostaric on scoring duties and Mikler making some important saves, the Hungarian side broke clear away. When the Croatian right wing netted his fifth goal 10 seconds before the buzzer, Szeged were up by six and virtually in the quarter-finals.

Things did not get better for PSG after the break. Despite trying every tactical option possible, the hosts never managed to close the gap to less than six goals, just over 10 minutes into the second half. Even worse for them, Mikler pulled out a blinder. Making 15 saves at a rate of 38 per cent, the experienced goalkeeper led his teammates in the right direction. In his wake, Szeged took a maximum advantage of 12 goals at the 54th minute. By then, it was clear that the Hungarian side were returning to the quarter-finals. Szeged booked their first ticket for this stage of the competition since 2019.