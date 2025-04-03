Szeged dismantle Paris to complete quarter-final bracket
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 Play-offs are over and the first round of the knockout phase finished with a bang. After losing by one at home in the first leg, Szeged turned everything around in the French capital city on Thursday night to secure their presence in the competition’s quarter-finals for the first time since the 2018/19 season.
We've worked all season and played many games in Champions League to play these kinds of games. It's the worst moment to have an off day like this. Great play by Szeged today. A great goalkeeper — we missed almost all open shots, and [Roland] Mikler did a really amazing game. I think this is the difference today.
In all parts of the game, I think we were not good enough today to fight for the win. And it's really hard if you start to miss so many open chances — mentally, it's hard to to continue to fight. We didn't do it good enough today to fight for the win.
We are very happy. I have to say this. I think it was our day. It was the day of my team. I think our performance was really, really good. But we knew before the match that if we played tonight perfectly, then we can win, and we did it, so I'm so proud.