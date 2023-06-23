Remaining three participants of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023, Barça, Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Barlinek Industria Kielce will be seeded in the first pot alongside THW Kiel, GOG and Telekom Veszprém HC when the draw for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 divides all 16 participants into two groups of eight on Tuesday 27 June.

The teams, which were approved by the EHF Executive Committee earlier this week will enter Tuesday’s draw in Vienna in three pots in order to make the draw more interesting and to avoid many allocations due to the country protection. The adjusted draw procedure will therefore see six teams in Pot 1 and five in Pot 2 and Pot 3 each.

Country protection will still be applied, therefore, the Pot 1 and Pot 2 teams from Hungary, France, Germany, Denmark and Poland will not meet their national league opponents in the group phase.

The group phase will be played in a round-robin format. After 14 rounds, the top two teams in each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the teams that finish in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth places will contest the play-offs. The lowest-ranked two clubs in each group will be eliminated from the competition at the end of the group phase.

The first round is scheduled for 13-14 September 2023.

Draw procedure

Step 1: 6 teams from Pot 1 drawn to six positions - A1, B1, A2, B2, A3, B3

Step 2: 5 teams from Pot 2 drawn to five positions out of these six - A4, B4, A5, B5, A6, B6 (one position will remain vacant)

Step 3: 5 teams from Pot 3 drawn to the remaining five positions - one from the previous step, A7, B7, A8, B8

Follow the draw live

The group phase draw will take place on Tuesday 27 June at 11:00 CEST in Vienna and will be streamed on EHFTV, the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 group phase

POT 1

ESP - Barça

GER - THW Kiel

POL - Barlinek Industria Kielce

FRA - Paris Saint-Germain Handball

DEN - GOG

HUN - Telekom Veszprém HC

POT 2

GER - SC Magdeburg

POL - ORLEN Wisla Plock

FRA - Montpellier Handball

DEN – Aalborg Håndbold

HUN - OTP Bank – PICK Szeged

POT 3

POR - FC Porto

NOR - Kolstad Handball

SLO - RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

MKD - HC Eurofarm Pelister

CRO - HC Zagreb