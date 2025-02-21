Teams fight for last EHF European Cup Men quarter-final spots

Flying Finns face last year’s semi-finalists

BK-46 have been playing an incredible season. The Finnish side have won 19 of their 21 matches in the domestic league, with only one draw and one loss. Since losing for the first time in mid-December, BK-46 have gone on to win their last eight domestic games consecutively.

This weekend they will face CS Minaur Baia Mare in a double-header in Finland. The Romanian side reached the semi-finals last season, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Valur. CS Minaur sit fourth in the domestic league, but have drawn their last match against Steaua Bucuresti, who are among the three teams at the bottom of the standings.

Can the Flying Finns capitalise on their winning run or will it be a welcoming adventure for the visitors?

Photos © Runar Sandefjord (main), Haukar (in-text)