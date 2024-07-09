Teams on the start line for EHF European Cup Men 2024/25

A total of 63 teams are registered for the 2024/25 EHF European Cup Men which will start its next edition with 20 teams battling it out in round 1, scheduled for 14/15 (first leg) and 21/22 (second leg) September 2024.

The 20 teams will be drawn into 10 pairings when the draw for round 1 takes place on 16 July in Vienna at 11:00 CEST. It will be streamed live on the EHF's Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The 10 successful sides will be joined in round 2 by 54 other teams, 53 of whom are already known, with one place given to the loser of the EHF European League Men special qualification.

From then on, the EHF European Cup is a straight knockout competition, with all ties taking place over two legs.

The entire seeding, including the overview of the playing system and the draw dates, can be downloaded below.