Teams ready for last stop on road to Budapest

The Match of the Week on Sunday at 16:00 CEST pitches CSM Bucuresti against Team Esbjerg, with the Romanian hosts trying to make up a four-goal deficit from the first leg as they want to avoid a similar scenario to last season, when they were eliminated by Esbjerg in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, defending champions Vipers Kristiansand (31:25 against CS Rapid Bucuresti), Metz Handball (32:26 against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), and Györi Audi ETO KC (29:27 against Odense Håndbold) seem all in strong positions to advance following their away wins in the first leg.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) – first leg 31:25

Saturday 6 May, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV