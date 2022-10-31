Teams ready for the Women's EHF EURO 2022

Morale of the host nations growing

As they try to create history, the three host nations are eager to start their EHF EURO journey in front of their fans. North Macedonia's young team did not play any friendly matches and have put all their efforts into their final training sessions and tactics. A few days before the first whistle in Skopje, the national team had a meeting with the leadership of the Macedonian Handball Federation. Playing the European championship at home, in Skopje, will be an opportunity to bring women's handball back into the spotlight in a country with so many handball achievements.

"All you have to do is believe in yourself, believe in the team and be committed to the end. Fight for every ball, without calculations, and bowing down to the favourites," said president Zhivko Mukaetov.

The lionesses from Montenegro are equally excited. The 2012 European champions are hoping for good support from the stands to secure their place in the main round. Having a full team without any injuries is something head coach Bojana Popovic has wanted for a long time, and their morale has been boosted after winning both friendly matches against Slovakia. Every player got some minutes on the court, showing they are ready for what is coming. Montenegro won the first match 37:20 and repeated the success a day later with a 33:24 victory.

Slovenia have played two matches against Croatia. Despite Slovenia losing both games, head coach Dragan Adzic is satisfied with Slovenia's level of performance. While the first match was completely in Croatia's hands, the second showed Slovenia's fighting sprit and what a team they have. For most of the match on Saturday 29 October, it was a tie – but Nenad Sostaric's team snatched a 23:22 victory.

Slovenia's players had Sunday off and are getting back to training on Monday 31 October for the final touches.

"I am very satisfied with the performance in this match. It should not be forgotten that Croatia is the third-ranked national team from the last EHF EURO, while Slovenia finished last. Through these matches, we strengthened our character, the team and the connections within it," said head coach Dragan Adzic.