Ten Holte's new challenge with Odense

24-year-old Ten Holte is back in the EHF Champions League Women with top Danish side Odense. It is only Yara's second international club and she is ready to face the best players in Europe again.

“Denmark was always really high on my list, I think it is one of the best leagues in Europe for women's handball and I wanted to play in the Champions League again. After five great years in Dortmund, I needed new challenges. I am very happy that Odense called me and gave me this opportunity,” says Ten Holte on her decision to join the club.

And she is not the lone Dutchwoman in Odense; she has strengthened the already-impressive Dutch contingent by joining Bo van Wetering, Larissa Nüsser, Dion Housheer and Nikita van der Vliet in the squad.

“I am really enjoying my time in Denmark so far. All the girls and coaches are nice to me. I'm the only one not speaking Danish but I'm not feeling left out because everybody is helping me. So that's really nice and made me feel more comfortable already in the first week. And having my Dutch girls is only a plus,” says Yara.

Ten Holte has come a long way since her debut in the EHF Champions League qualification tournament and Cup Winners' Cup Last 16 phase with Dalfsen when she was only 14. The 2023/24 season marks her ninth year in European competition, but her memories of her debut are still vivid.

“I remember it really well because it was really special. I was only 14 and I didn't expect to play at all. I still made some minutes on the court and I'm really happy that I could play already on such a high level at a young age. Reflecting now, I would say to young Yara to enjoy every minute she gets and don't expect too much from yourself in the beginning, especially as a goalkeeper, because you need experience on the court to become better,” she reflects.