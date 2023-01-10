The countdown to world record dream begins

The tournament played under the motto: HERE TO PLAY will throw off on 10 January 2024. It will be historic with Germany hosting their very first EHF EURO event on the men’s front after hosting the women’s EHF EURO 1994. The hosts will open the proceedings with a world record dream; their opponent for this opening match of the preliminary round will be known after the conclusion of the final tournament draw on 11 May 2023.



Interest in the opening game of the EHF EURO 2024 is ramping up, with 17,000 tickets already being sold – that's one-third of the capacity of the 50,000-seated arena being taken up 365 days out. Germany are no stranger to handball world records, with the nation holding the current attendance record of 44,189 fans who attended Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs HSV Handball on the “Day of Handball” in the Frankfurt Arena on 6 September 2014.

Only two games will be played in the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA in Düsseldorf, with the second group A match also taking place in the arena, before the teams move to Berlin to the MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA for the remainder of the preliminary round matches.



If you would like to be part of this historic handball event tickets are available by visiting tickets.eurohandball.com with prices beginning from 25 EUR for the opening tie of the EHF EURO 2024. Pre-sales and further information about the respective venues are also available.



The second pre-sale phase will begin shortly after the final tournament draw on 11 May 2023.