Based on even more detailed data are Expected Goals (xG) and metrics derived from it. In short, xG are the average value of a shot being scored based on thousands of shots on the past that is calculated by statistical models that are fed with several information of each shot such as the distance, angle, position of the goalkeeper or type of shot. Expected Goals were explained in detail in the first article of this series on EHF EURO 2026.

The average xG value per shows if a team makes high-quality shots. Iceland is here the best among the main round teams as well with 68.1 per cent. Overall, just the Faroe Islands were slightly better with 68.6 per cent, as their constant use of seven against six in positional attack led to many good scoring chances.

Here, Iceland’s back-court players stand out. Among all 51 back-court players with at least 25 non-penalty shots Janus Daði Smárason (74.1 per cent), Viggó Kristjánsson (68.0), Ómar Ingi Magnússon (65.5) and Gísli Kristjánsson (65.0) all rank in the top 13 in shot percentage. The only other team with more than one player in the top 13 is Denmark with Mathias Gidsel (73.0 per cent) and Simon Pytlick (72.9).







At the same time the four Icelandic players all also rank in the top 11 of the highest non-penalty shot quality among the 51 back-court players. So, their good shooting percentages are due to the fact that they regularly manage to get into very good scoring positions.

However, finishing ability or shot making, a second metric based on xG, show why it wasn't quite enough for the best offence in the competition. While all good teams clearly outperformed their xG, Iceland ranks just 11th overall and 10th among the 12 main round teams with 1.7 per cent more goals than expected. A small improvement here would make them the best offence in the tournament.