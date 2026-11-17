At that congress in the German capital in 1991, one major task was handed to the first committee, headed by EHF President Staffan Holmqvist from Sweden: Finding a suitable seat for the headquarters of the organisation.

In June 1992, the first Extraordinary Congress chose Vienna as the place to settle for the EHF.

And on 1 September 1992, the EHF Office opened its doors in the Austrian capital with two employees. One of them was the first EHF Secretary General: Michael Wiederer. After 24 years in the job, Wiederer became the current EHF President in 2016. One year later, fellow Austrian Martin Hausleitner became only the second EHF Secretary General.

A highly successful handball brand was born

Right on the opening day of its Vienna office in 1992, the first European Women's Youth Championship started, won by Norway. Next, Portugal claimed the first European Men's Youth Championship just days later.

In 1993, the first European club competitions began, while 1994 saw the inauguration of the Men's and Women's EHF EURO tournaments — in Portugal and Germany, respectively.

When the EHF renamed the top-flight competitions from IHF Champions Cup to EHF Champions League, a highly successful handball brand was born.