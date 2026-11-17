The EHF celebrates its 35th birthday
In the illustrious history of European handball, one milestone date stands out: Sunday, 17 November 1991. Back then, 35 years to the day, the European Handball Federation was founded at a congress in Berlin. It marked the start of a success story that significantly helped the continental development of the sport of handball in all its aspects.
Celebrating our 35th anniversary is a remarkable milestone since the development of handball in Europe is strongly connected to the development of the EHF. Starting with two staff members, we currently have over 100 employees who are working in and for the handball sport, and together with our Member Federations, the clubs, players and our partners, everyone is significantly contributing every day to the success story.