The Final Whistle: Referees as you've never heard them before

At EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, the referees were mic'd up for the first time at a major handball tournament.

The Final Whistle, a five-episode series on the European Handball Federation YouTube channel, allows us to hear exactly what is being discussed on the court in the most crucial of moments.

Each episode features a different match, providing an important insight into how elite level matches are officiated and a unique perspective into a match from its two most important people, both on-court and behind the scenes.

The first episode, from France's main round match against Croatia, is already available to view. Today, 2 February, the second episode has been released, and you will not want to miss it, as it is from last weekend's EHF EURO 2024 final, France vs Denmark!

The schedule for the remaining episodes is as follows;

2 February: FINAL - France vs Denmark

16 February: SEMI-FINAL 2 - Germany vs Denmark

1 March: PLACEMENT MATCH 5/6 - Hungary vs Slovenia

15 March: PLACEMENT MATCH 3/4 - Sweden vs Germany

