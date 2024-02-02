EURO24M

The Final Whistle: Referees as you've never heard them before

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
02 February 2024, 14:00

We all know there is no harder job in handball, or any other sport, than that of the referees. But what we do not know, is how the referees communicate on the court. How do they speak to the players? How do they speak to each other? What is the process they go through to reach correct decisions, especially in the modern era of video replays? How are those decisions explained to the players?

Finally, we are able to find out, thanks to the new video series on YouTube that the EHF is proud to unveil; The Final Whistle.

At EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, the referees were mic'd up for the first time at a major handball tournament.

The Final Whistle, a five-episode series on the European Handball Federation YouTube channel, allows us to hear exactly what is being discussed on the court in the most crucial of moments.

Each episode features a different match, providing an important insight into how elite level matches are officiated and a unique perspective into a match from its two most important people, both on-court and behind the scenes.

The first episode, from France's main round match against Croatia, is already available to view. Today, 2 February, the second episode has been released, and you will not want to miss it, as it is from last weekend's EHF EURO 2024 final, France vs Denmark!

The schedule for the remaining episodes is as follows;

2 February: FINAL - France vs Denmark
16 February: SEMI-FINAL 2 - Germany vs Denmark
1 March: PLACEMENT MATCH 5/6 - Hungary vs Slovenia
15 March: PLACEMENT MATCH 3/4 - Sweden vs Germany

Subscribe to the European Handball Federation YouTube channel so as not to miss an episode, and catch episode two below, right now!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240120 SOLA CSM TARGU JIU Kenneth Mcdowell DWP 0492
Previous Article Camilla Herrem: We have to win the remaining games

Latest news

More News