The Final Whistle: Referees as you've never heard them before
We all know there is no harder job in handball, or any other sport, than that of the referees. But what we do not know, is how the referees communicate on the court. How do they speak to the players? How do they speak to each other? What is the process they go through to reach correct decisions, especially in the modern era of video replays? How are those decisions explained to the players?
Finally, we are able to find out, thanks to the new video series on YouTube that the EHF is proud to unveil; The Final Whistle.