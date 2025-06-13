“The lion is not just on our coat of arms but in our hearts”

Head coach Pavel Farár is “definitely excited” about Czechia’s first steps on the even bigger stage. “We are full of anticipation to see how we will perform in such a strong competition,” he says.

This summer's appearance on the Turkish coast will be the team's second international tournament, following EHF Beach Handball Championship 2024, where they finished eighth out of 10 teams, despite winning four games. They narrowly missed out on the main round, being level on points with Norway and Bulgaria in the first stage, due to being on the unfavourable end of a three-team tie.

First steps with ambitious goals

Czechia want to be competitive in their debut major tournament. Drawn into group B with powerhouses Germany and Portugal, as well as hosts Türkiye, Farár knows that “nothing about this group will be easy.” However, the tough opponents do not mean lower targets for his team.

“Beach handball can bring more surprises than indoor. The first step is to advance from the group stage, which will be extremely tough given the level of our opponents,” says Farár.

Past positive experience against Türkiye serves as one beacon of hope for Farár’s side. In last year’s EHF Beach Handball Championship, Czechia beat their group opponents and the EURO hosts 2:0 in the consolation round.