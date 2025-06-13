“The lion is not just on our coat of arms but in our hearts”

Developing beach handball
“We are still in a learning phase,” Farár admits. The Czech federation made their first steps in developing beach handball in 2017. The country’s first youth tournament participation followed, in the men’s competition at the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2021.
Currently, four age categories are competing in national team competitions. In addition to the men’s and women’s national teams, the U17 girls and boys have also been gaining experience through attendance at European championships. However, Farár highlights funding as the biggest challenge.
Sporting-wise, the team lacks experience. Nevertheless, the staff are doing everything in their power to prepare their squad as best as possible, through a number of training camps along with the participation in competitions like the ebt.
While acknowledging his team’s inexperience at the top level, Farár wants to make sure that the set targets can be reached with a healthy mix of pressure and excitement.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t had many opportunities for international matchups yet, so this tournament comes with pressure. We will see how far we have come since last year.”