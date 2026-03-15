So, why is a project like this important to the Löwen?
Hundreds of women are killed each year in Germany, and many more experience violence in relationships or at home. Violence does not begin with a physical assault — it begins where boundaries are ignored and respect is missing.
Löwen believe a sports arena must be a safe place for everyone. On International Women's Day, they used their platform to raise awareness, support regional initiatives, and clearly position themselves for equality and against violence.
Also, the club is working to implement the prevention initiative “nachtsam” together with SAP Arena to promote respectful and mindful behaviour at events.
Reflecting on their latest project, Scheieder draws positive conclusions.
"This was the first time we collaborated with the Frauenhaus Mannheim. In addition to their presence on the matchday itself, we also used our so-called Social Spotlight on Instagram beforehand to introduce the women’s shelter and involve fans outside the arena as well. We can definitely imagine continuing this collaboration in the future if it fits well within a broader context," she says.
And how has Löwen's fan base reacted?
"So far, we have only received positive feedback regarding the match day and the related content."
Photos © Rhein-Neckar Löwen