Rhein-Neckar Löwen have built a name for themselves as a club that steps up for various good causes, having done projects in the past around topics like racism, inclusion, and democracy to raise awareness about existing challenges in society.

"For several years now, we as a club have been committed to addressing various social issues," says Stephanie Schreieder, the club's marketing lead. "The initiative actually grew from within our staff, with the idea of regularly using our reach to highlight such topics and to live up to our social responsibility as a public institution."

Last Sunday (8 March), the 'lions' used their home match against Bergischer HC to add yet another project to that growing list.

"We stand for respect, equality and safety — on the court and beyond. International Women’s Day is not just a symbolic date for us. It is a clear commitment to taking responsibility and showing visible support for women’s rights and protection against violence," Schreieder says.