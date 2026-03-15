The Löwen roar for women's rights

The Löwen roar for women's rights

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
15 March 2026, 11:00

Playing a home match on International Women's Day, German Bundesliga side Rhein-Neckar Löwen teamed up with women's safe house Frauenhaus Mannheim to raise awareness, support regional initiatives, and clearly position themselves for equality and against violence. This is the story behind a remarkable initiative.

Rhein-Neckar Löwen have built a name for themselves as a club that steps up for various good causes, having done projects in the past around topics like racism, inclusion, and democracy to raise awareness about existing challenges in society.

"For several years now, we as a club have been committed to addressing various social issues," says Stephanie Schreieder, the club's marketing lead. "The initiative actually grew from within our staff, with the idea of regularly using our reach to highlight such topics and to live up to our social responsibility as a public institution."

Last Sunday (8 March), the 'lions' used their home match against Bergischer HC to add yet another project to that growing list.

"We stand for respect, equality and safety — on the court and beyond. International Women’s Day is not just a symbolic date for us. It is a clear commitment to taking responsibility and showing visible support for women’s rights and protection against violence," Schreieder says.

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Every spectator at the SAP Arena for the match against BHC 06 will have noticed something different.

On the court, the Löwen wore a specifically designed purple jersey, a visible sign of solidarity and equality. The 10 per cent of the proceeds from the unique Löwen 'Empowerment' shirts will go to the regional women's safe house, Frauenhaus Mannheim.

The Frauenhaus Mannheim is a shelter and counselling centre for women and their children who are affected by domestic violence, offering safe accommodation, professional support, guidance and long-term perspectives for those seeking protection.

A reel on Löwen's Instagram page was played in the arena before throw-off and showed the players saying sentences of women who experienced violence.

But spectators also got aware of the project off the court, as Frauenhaus Mannheim was present to inform and connect with visitors at an information stand, where everyone had the opportunity to learn more about their work, ask questions, and understand how support structures function locally.

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So, why is a project like this important to the Löwen?

Hundreds of women are killed each year in Germany, and many more experience violence in relationships or at home. Violence does not begin with a physical assault — it begins where boundaries are ignored and respect is missing.

Löwen believe a sports arena must be a safe place for everyone. On International Women's Day, they used their platform to raise awareness, support regional initiatives, and clearly position themselves for equality and against violence.

Also, the club is working to implement the prevention initiative “nachtsam” together with SAP Arena to promote respectful and mindful behaviour at events.

Reflecting on their latest project, Scheieder draws positive conclusions.

"This was the first time we collaborated with the Frauenhaus Mannheim. In addition to their presence on the matchday itself, we also used our so-called Social Spotlight on Instagram beforehand to introduce the women’s shelter and involve fans outside the arena as well. We can definitely imagine continuing this collaboration in the future if it fits well within a broader context," she says.

And how has Löwen's fan base reacted?

"So far, we have only received positive feedback regarding the match day and the related content."

 

Photos © Rhein-Neckar Löwen

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