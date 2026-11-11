Anna Vyakhireva’s chapter in the documentary highlighted her emotional journey to Budapest with Brest, knowing that it would be her last campaign with the French side.

Now at Odense Håndbold, Vyakhireva faces a demanding task: the Danish team have struggled with some surprising losses, yet the skilled right back has quickly become one of their key figures. The shirt colour might have changed, but the drive remains the same for Vyakhireva — to lift Odense toward the long-awaited trophy and add a second Champions League title to her personal collection.

The documentary also shed light on CSM Bucuresti’s long-awaited return to the EHF FINAL4, led by Elizabeth Omoregie. This season, she has taken on a new role at FTC-Toyota Kovács, already establishing herself as one of the standout players.

Boosted by Omoregie's signature goals, FTC won their first six games before finally being defeated by Team Esbjerg in round 7. It was a powerful start that positions them among the main contenders for the 2026/27 trophy, with Omoregie leading the charge toward the EHF FINAL4.