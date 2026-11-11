The Magic Moment: Can Metz repeat the triumph?
"The Magic Moment", an EHF Champions League Women documentary featuring Metz Handball, Györi Audi ETO KC, Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti, is now available on the Home of Handball YouTube channel. The documentary follows four teams as they prepare to compete at the pinnacle event, the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, where the French club Metz won their maiden title.
Five months later, where do Metz stand? Have Györ, Brest and CSM maintained the status of fierce opponents in the competition?