The Magic Moment: Can Metz repeat the triumph?

The Magic Moment: Can Metz repeat the triumph?

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European Handball Federation
11 November 2026, 17:00

"The Magic Moment", an EHF Champions League Women documentary featuring Metz Handball, Györi Audi ETO KC, Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti, is now available on the Home of Handball YouTube channel. The documentary follows four teams as they prepare to compete at the pinnacle event, the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, where the French club Metz won their maiden title. 

Five months later, where do Metz stand? Have Györ, Brest and CSM maintained the status of fierce opponents in the competition?

Metz and Györ fight tooth and nail

The 2025/26 finalists have maintained an almost perfect record after six rounds in this season's group phase. The only points both teams dropped were when they met in round 5 in Györ, finishing the goal-galore match in a tie (34:34). 

With 11 points each, they sit in first and second position in group B. Current titleholders Metz are ahead of Györ due to a better goal difference, but the race to the top will be as tight as possible. The Hungarian powerhouse has the experience to turn the tide when it matters the most.

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CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 86C467674B9C JC

Bruna de Paula remains one of Györ’s defining forces, her journey in “The Magic Moment” reflecting the club’s continuous drive to make history. A skilled goalscorer, de Paula continues to spearhead the team, hoping to guide Györ to the final weekend once again — but she counts on her star teammates like Helena Elver and Dione Housheer to help her carry this responsibility.

With Sandra Toft, Kari Brattset Dale, Estelle Nze Minko and Viktória Győri-Lukács all coming back from maternity leave, and Sarah Bouktit joining the club over the summer, Per Johansson's dream team will give its all to bring the trophy back to Audi Arena. 

At the same time, Chloé Valentini’s story in “The Magic Moment” is one of resilience, documenting her return to Europe’s biggest stage after maternity leave and her essential role in Metz’s historic title-winning run. As captain, she continues to be an essential figure in the squad, but remaining at the top is never easy — and Valentini now faces the challenge of leading Metz through their title defence campaign.

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CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti A99Cd193489C JC

Brest and Bucuresti — dealing with change

Brest and CSM now find themselves trying to navigate the top European stage with a changed squad, dealing with Anna Vyakhireva's and Elizabeth Omoregie's departures. The two clubs are currently third and fourth in the group A standings, still in contention for a top-two finish and a direct quarter-final ticket.

Their current campaigns carry the weight of last season's success, when CSM defeated Brest to occupy the last podium place at the EHF FINAL4 2026. Now they're chasing momentum without their star players, who are featuring for other clubs.

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Brian Mortensen
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC Dbfca103489C JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

Anna Vyakhireva’s chapter in the documentary highlighted her emotional journey to Budapest with Brest, knowing that it would be her last campaign with the French side.

Now at Odense Håndbold, Vyakhireva faces a demanding task: the Danish team have struggled with some surprising losses, yet the skilled right back has quickly become one of their key figures. The shirt colour might have changed, but the drive remains the same for Vyakhireva — to lift Odense toward the long-awaited trophy and add a second Champions League title to her personal collection.

The documentary also shed light on CSM Bucuresti’s long-awaited return to the EHF FINAL4, led by Elizabeth Omoregie. This season, she has taken on a new role at FTC-Toyota Kovács, already establishing herself as one of the standout players.

Boosted by Omoregie's signature goals, FTC won their first six games before finally being defeated by Team Esbjerg in round 7. It was a powerful start that positions them among the main contenders for the 2026/27 trophy, with Omoregie leading the charge toward the EHF FINAL4.

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Nasz Nikolett
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 53A4760316B9 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

Watch now on YouTube

First released in September on EHFTV, the documentary that offers an inside look at the emotions, pressure and defining stories of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2026 is now available to watch on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Watch "The Magic Moment" and revisit the atmosphere of the pinnacle event, and the players who remain central figures on Europe's biggest stage.

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Photos © kolektiff images

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