It is just one facet of the subject explored regularly on Her Playground, for which Lunde is one of the select group of official role models, while maternity leave in handball is an increasingly discussed topic and features in strategies such as the EHF Women’s Handball Roadmap 2029.
“You reflect on your values and what really matters to you”
Following the birth of Atina, Lunde decided to make a change, moving from Györ to Rostov-Don. With Györ, she had added to her collection of EHF Champions League titles, now counting four as she packed her bags for the move to Russia: Two with the Hungarian powerhouse; two with Viborg prior to that.
With Rostov-Don, Lunde would take the EHF Cup title in 2017 — a trophy in the second-tier club competition, but one Lunde says she is very proud of in a scene in Life and Death of an Athlete as she and her mother look through a box of her medals. It is no surprise the EHF Cup trophy is a meaningful one for Lunde: Behind the sports career, that title holds the story of a first-time mother and her baby daughter on a new foreign adventure.
“I wanted to try something new,” says Lunde. “By then, I’d been in Hungary, I’d been in Denmark, and then Atina was coming to Rostov with me. Atina learned some Russian.