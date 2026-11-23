In 2026, there is movement towards maternity leave policies in handball and significant steps in other sports. A shift is occurring that advocates to avoid women having to choose between an athletic career and having a family. But in 2014, the situation was different, as Lunde’s twin sister, former player Kristine Lunde-Borgersen, highlights:

“The risk in a club can be considerable. They can just say ‘get out.’ That possibility is always there,” she says as the sisters and their parents discuss the challenges in Lunde’s career over lunch.

“For most women, finding out they’re pregnant can come as a shock or a surprise. You usually wait a while before telling people. And in my case, it came out earlier,” recalls Lunde, who needed an MRI related to a minor injury and was thereby forced into informing her club of her pregnancy.

Lunde’s experience highlights one challenge many female athletes face: That they must inform their employers they are expecting a child far earlier than most, as pregnancy must be considered in the context of training and elite competition.