The race to the EHF Finals Women continues this weekend

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG
Thüringer HC (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)
Saturday 22 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the German club's home form is impressive this season as Thüringer HC were on an 11-match unbeaten streak on home court in all competitions, which started back in November last year and was only ended recently by the EHF Champions League participants HB Ludwigsburg
- Thüringer HC are undefeated on home court in the EHF European League this season across four matches between qualification round 3 and the group phase
- Herbert Müller's squad already faced a Romanian club this season — H.C. Dunarea Braila, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea were drawn in the same group alongside BV Borussia Dortmund
- SCM Ramnicu Valcea last played in the quarter-finals back in 2022/23, while Thüringer HC made it to the quarter-finals last season
- Thüringer HC and SCM Ramnicu Valcea last faced each other in the 2022/23 edition of the EHF European League; the German club took a win at home, while the match in Romania ended in a draw
- despite SCM Ramnicu Valcea's varying form in the Romanian league, Rasmus Poulsen's squad cruised to the top spot in the extremely difficult group B of the EHF European League this season
Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Sunday 23 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the Danish club's home form is almost faultless this calendar year as Ikast Håndbold recorded nine wins from 10 matches played in all competitions
- Ikast Håndbold are former EHF European League winners from 2022/23
- Søren Hansen's squad was drawn in this season's group stage alongside another Romanian club, SCM Ramnicu Valcea
- it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
- H.C. Dunarea Braila featured in the EHF Finals Women 2024 and finished as the fourth-ranked club in the competition
- the Romanian club is in decent form as the Jan Leslie Lund-led squad is on a seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions