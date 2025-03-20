The race to the EHF Finals Women continues this weekend

The EHF European League Women 2024/25 returns this weekend, as eight clubs from Germany, Romania, Denmark, France and Spain start the race in the quarter-finals and hope to reach the EHF Finals Women 2025 in Graz.

The first leg action throws off in Germany, with Thüringer HC welcoming SCM Ramnicu Valcea on Saturday, and concludes with Super Amara Bera Bera hosting HSG Blomberg-Lippe on Sunday evening.