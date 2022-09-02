The Machineseeker EHF Champions League start is just around the corner and to help you get in the mood for a tournament that will run until mid-June 2023 we introduce you to the seven players that we think will shape your Champions League season.

Sixteen clubs feature in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season, containing some of the best players in the world.

Our chosen seven have proven themselves among those who make the difference by lifting their teams to new heights and make the difference in thrilling matches.

Some leadng players have changed Champions League clubs, but these seven have stayed where they were playing last season meaning they are settled in familiar surroundings.

With no further introduction needed, join us on a tour of the players that we think will shape your Champions League season.

Dika Mem (Barça)

Last season, the French right-back fell four goals short of the Champions League best scorer award, whose trophy was lifted by his teammate Aleix Gomez. All in all though, 2021/22 remained an amazing season for Mem, who lifted the trophy for the second straight time as well as scoring 100 goals in a single season for the first time in his career.

Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce)

The Spanish right-back proved last season how vital he was for Kielce. His left arm caused havoc among defences across Europe and it seemed that, the harder the game, the better Alex played. The signing of summer recruit Nédim Rémili will help Dujshebaev rest a little when he needs it, making him even better on the court when it counts.

Andreas Palicka (Paris)

After an absence of three seasons, the Swedish goalkeeper is back in the Champions League with a new club. He might be 36 years old, but Palicka recently proved he could still play a decisive role. With Sweden, the former Rhein-Neckar Löwen goalkeeper was astonishing at the last EHF EURO, where he won gold with his national team. His Champions League experience, with two wins in 2010 and 2012, will be key for Paris.

🤩 An incredible save from Andreas Palicka wins the match for @hlandslaget 🇸🇪 & sends them to the #ehfeuro2022 final 🎊 pic.twitter.com/KL1ocx6XoP — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 28, 2022

Sergei Kosorotov (Wisla Plock)

It has been a while since Russian left-back Sergei Kosorotov last played in the Champions League, 2019/20 with Chekhovkie Medvedi. Since then, the two-metre-tall player has made huge progress with Plock, netting 78 goals in the European League last season. He was only a kid when you last saw him on the big stage, be prepared to be stunned by Sergei Kosorotov.

Rodrigo Corrales (Veszprem)

How frustrating it must be to be Rodrigo Corrales. Even if the Spanish goalkeeper pulled out amazing performances last season, he did not manage to find his way to the All-Star Team of the season, while Niklas Landin was elected. Count on Corrales, though, to keep pulling off crazy saves, that last year led Veszprem to Cologne. In the meantime, he might lift the Champions League as well.

Omar Ingi Magnusson (SC Magdeburg)

Try to find a defence that Omar Ingi Magnusson has not driven crazy in the last two seasons…good luck. The left-hander only played a handful of matches in the Champions League with Aalborg a couple of seasons ago, but he has transformed into a monster since he moved to Magdeburg. Magdeburg made it to the EHF Finals twice in the last two seasons, and they owe a lot to their star from the north. Expect some crazy moves and some incredible shots from him this season.

Sander Sagosen (THW Kiel)

Sander Sagosen was a key player when THW Kiel won the trophy in 2020, so his team missed him badly in the 2021 edition. The Norwegian superstar should be back from his ankle injury, and Kiel fans can count on him to be more motivated than ever. While his move to Kolstad in 2023 has already been made official, the motivation will be huge for Sagosen to leave Kiel on a high.