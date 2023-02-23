The Spin: a weekly dose of handball fun

'The Spin' launched on 6 February with hosts, EHFTV commentator Chris O'Reilly and beach handball star Martin Vilstrup, welcoming guests Simon Pytlick and Kevin Møller for the first show.

Since then the duo have also chatted to guests including Metz Handball goalkeeper Camille Depuiset and Egypt and C.S. Dinamo left back Ali Zein on the show, which airs live on Twitch every Monday at 18:00 CET.

Chris and Martin talk through some of the key actions, players and moments of the previous week in handball, and each week pick a goal of the week, with the help of watching fans.

We have a new 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗻 Goal of the Week! Chat voted Orri Freyr Þorkelsson and his insane wrist action on the top spot this week! Be part of the choice only on our weekly show over on https://t.co/V9my6qPDBV



Mondays, 18.00h CET 🎥📆 #TheSpin pic.twitter.com/GRdodV8QDn — EHF Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) February 21, 2023



There are also giveaways and quizzes, and plenty of fun moments.

In our Twitch Show 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗻 we learn handball but also languages 🇫🇷🥖🥐



Or maybe not... 😅🤣



📲💻 Mondays, 18:00h CET on Twitch #TheSpin pic.twitter.com/oyoUfVHFpp — EHF Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) February 17, 2023

Tune in next Monday at 18:00 CET on Twitch for the fourth episode of 'The Spin'.

Photo © Mihai Neacsu