The Spin: a weekly dose of handball fun
Three weeks in, the new EHF and EHF Marketing Twitch show 'The Spin' is proving a hit with fans tuning into enjoy chat on everything handball-related from star guests and informed hosts.
'The Spin' launched on 6 February with hosts, EHFTV commentator Chris O'Reilly and beach handball star Martin Vilstrup, welcoming guests Simon Pytlick and Kevin Møller for the first show.
Since then the duo have also chatted to guests including Metz Handball goalkeeper Camille Depuiset and Egypt and C.S. Dinamo left back Ali Zein on the show, which airs live on Twitch every Monday at 18:00 CET.
Chris and Martin talk through some of the key actions, players and moments of the previous week in handball, and each week pick a goal of the week, with the help of watching fans.
There are also giveaways and quizzes, and plenty of fun moments.
Tune in next Monday at 18:00 CET on Twitch for the fourth episode of 'The Spin'.
Photo © Mihai Neacsu