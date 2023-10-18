The Spin: The stars align for the EHF's new podcast

If you are yet to join in the fun, do not worry! This is your chance to catch up with the five episodes that have been released so far this season.

Presented by Barça and Spain legend Víctor Tomás, beach handball icon Martin Vilstrup Andersen and handball journalist Bengt Kunkel, the show went big in the very first episode, with guest Nikola Karabatic!

Ahead of his final season, Karabatic gave the lowdown on his and Paris Saint-Germain's goals for the campaign, and how he feels about calling time on his remarkable career.

But The Spin was only just getting started! In episode two, the guys were joined by Krim and Brazil goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart. She took us on a journey, through her nomadic, multinational career and discussed the prevailing topics in the EHF Champions League Women.

In the third episode, the team reviewed and discussed all the early drama, talking points and surprises of the first rounds of the men's and women's EHF Champions League. Next up, Czech ace Markéta Jeřábková dropped by to share the secrets behind Ikast Handbold's brilliant start to the season!

Former player Jesper Nøddesbo joined the fifth episode of the podcast to talk about his big transition to Barça and how he dealt with the low points of his career, as well as to give insights on what his life looks like outside the sport.