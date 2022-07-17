The story of Spain's epic comeback

Spain lives for sport. The people put a lot of passion into everything they do and try to improve on a day-by-day basis. This is a part of why "remontadas" – the Spanish term for comebacks – happen.

But this "remontada" was truly special – the best moment of virtually all of Spain's M20 players' lives. And you could see it on their faces when they received the M20 EHF EURO 2022 trophy.

Down four goals with 13 minutes to go in the final against Portugal, Spain engineered a superb comeback – one of the greatest "remontadas" in their history – to stop the hosts’ free-flowing attack in their tracks.

Despite scoring 35 goals in the final, Portugal had a run of eight minutes and 54 seconds where they simply could not produce a goal, no matter how hard they tried. Changing players, halting Spain's momentum with a timeout, or just stopping a ball in defence proved too hard.

"First of all, you have to believe in yourself. You need to believe you can do it, that everything is possible, no matter how hard it looks. So we did that, we knew that we had it in us, despite being in the worst of circumstances," said centre back Bruno Reguart, who scored seven goals in the final.

"We were four goals down, there were 4,000 fans cheering for their home team, which added an extra layer of pressure, and time was running out for us. But we did it and I am so proud of what we achieved," added Reguart.