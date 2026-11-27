The documentary is an intimate exploration of what the end of Lunde’s on-court career means for herself, her family and the Norway national team.

“We’d produced an episode of Handball Diaries with Nora Mørk, and I thought I knew her well. At her last national team training session with Katrine, I saw a side of Nora I’d never seen before. In that moment, I understood what it meant to one of the great players of her generation to know that, the next day, Katrine would no longer be there to train with her,” says Vinde, referring to another stalwart of the Norway national team.

“What exceeded our expectations was how naturally Katrine and her family spoke about things that were difficult for all of them. They could disagree openly and still speak to one another with grace and that wry humour of theirs. It moved us to see how, even in the middle of a disagreement, they could listen to each other and find their way back to what holds them together. That authenticity took the film to another level.”