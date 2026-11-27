The vision behind Lunde: Life and Death of an Athlete
“I found the first day of the shoot deeply moving. Katrine changed, her father changed and, as the day went on, everyone changed in some way. It was moving to see it happen before our eyes. There are conversations a family can put off for years, even when the people involved love each other deeply.
“Sometimes it takes a day that everyone knows is a turning point for someone to find the courage to start one of those conversations,” says director of “Lunde: Life and Death of an Athlete” Juan Lazzaro.