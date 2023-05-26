The vote begins: Who are the season’s best male players?

Players, coaches, selected media as well as fans are eligible to participate with each group’s votes accounting for 25% of the overall result for every position.

The fan vote has been opened on Friday in the ‘Home of Handball’ app. The three remaining groups have been contacted individually.

The Awards – for both men and women – honour the best players in each position: Best goalkeeper, left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing and line player plus best defender and rookie of the season. The rookie will be announced and cannot be voted for.

From the seven playing positions and the best defender a season MVP, the Player of the Year, will be selected. The best beach handball athletes receive a dedicated award, ensuring an additional aspect of European handball is covered.

The vote for the male nominees will continue until 5 June. The vote for the female players ran from 15-25 May.

The EHF Excellence Awards Gala Night, where the winners will be named, will take place on 26 June 2023 in Vienna.

Male players nominated for the EHF Excellence Awards 2023

Left wing

Sebastian Barthold - NOR / Aalborg Håndbold

Timur Dibirov - RUS / HC PPD Zagreb

Angel Fernandez Perez - ESP / Limoges Handball

Lukas Mertens - GER / SC Magdeburg

Lovro Mihic - CRO / Orlen Wisla Plock

Valero Rivera Folch - ESP / HBC Nantes

Milos Vujovic - MNE / Füchse Berlin

Left back

Mykola Bilyk - AUT / THW Kiel

Antonio Garcia Robledo - ESP / Fraikin BM Granollers

Rasmus Lauge - DEN / Telekom Veszprem HC

Elohim Prandi - FRA / Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Simon Pytlick - DEN / GOG

Sander Sagosen - NOR / THW Kiel

Szymon Sicko - POL / Barlinek Industria Kielce

Centre back

Luka Cindric - CRO / Barça

Igor Karacic - CRO / Barlinek Industria Kielce

Gisli Kristjansson - ISL / SC Magdeburg

Nedim Remili - FRA / Telekom Veszprem HC

Diego Simonet - ARG / Montpellier HB

Luc Steins - NED / Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Aleks Vlah - SLO / RK Celje Pivovarna Laško

Right back

Alex Dujshebaev - ESP / Barlinek Industria Kielce

Mathias Gidsel - DEN / Füchse Berlin

Dainis Kristopans - LAT / Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Emil Madsen - DEN / GOG

Dika Mem - FRA / Barça

Kay Smits - NED / SC Magdeburg

Faruk Yusuf - NGR / Fraikin BM Granollers

Right wing

Niclas Ekberg - SWE / THW Kiel

Blaz Janc - SLO / Barça

Hans Lindberg - DEN / Füchse Berlin

Arkadiusz Moryto - POL / Barlinek Industria Kielce

Bogdan Radivojevic - SRB / OTP Bank - Pick Szeged

Ferran Sole Sala - ESP / Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Hákun West Am Teigum - FAR / Skanderborg-Aarhus

Line player

Ludovic Fabregas - FRA / Barça

Johannes Golla - GER / SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Victor Iturizza Alvarez - POR / FC Porto

Lukas Jørgensen - DEN / GOG

Artsem Karalek - BLR / Barlinek Industria Kielce

Veron Nacinovic - CRO / Montpellier HB

Kamil Syprzak - POL / Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Goalkeeper

Ignacio Biosca Garcia - ESP / Orlen Wisla Plock

Benjamin Buric - BIH / SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Viktor Hallgrímsson - ISL / HBC Nantes

Niklas Landin Jacobsen - DEN / THW Kiel

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas Moreno - ESP / Barça

Tobias Thulin - SWE / GOG

Andreas Wolff - GER / Barlinek Industria Kielce

Best defender

Blaz Blagotinsek - SLO / Frisch Auf Göppingen

Alexandre Cavalcanti - POR / HBC Nantes

Matej Gaber - SLO / OTP Bank - Pick Szeged

Tomasz Gebala - POL / Barlinek Industria Kielce

Thiagus Petrus Gonçalves dos Santos - BRA / Barça

Simon Hald Jensen - DEN / SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Henrik Møllgaard Jensen - DEN / Aalborg Håndb

