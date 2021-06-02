This is me. Anita Görbicz.

I am glad when I hear or read from younger players that I am their role model in handball, but to be honest, unlike for others, I never had a role model for myself in handball. I admired Beatrix Kökény, Krisztina Pigniczki, Katalin Pálinger and many others, but I wanted to be better than them. For me one of the best player ever was the Montenegrin Bojana Popovic, however I also watched men’s handball and learned from them. If I saw a nice move or a dribble, I tried it at the next practice.

I only wanted to play handball at the start and when I turned professional I played in every position besides line player and goalkeeper. At the beginning, I was right wing as I am right handed and, as I was quick but small, wing positions and the centre back position seemed to be the right fit. My creativity, susceptibility and court vision told my coaches that we should stick with being a centre back.

When I look back on my career, I am very proud. As a kid I would have definitely accepted everything I went through my professional years. Of course, as we did not gather any medal at the Olympics, nor win world or the EHF EURO, I am a bit unsatisfied. However, there are many other successes to be happy about it. Not to mention that I know, how much work I put into it and I am pleased with it. I had steps in my career that led to the next one and to the next one. The first was to play in a jam packed arena. Then, to wear the jersey of the national team and sing the Hungarian national anthem.

Győr is the one and only in handball. The city, the club, and the fans are unique. I started my career here back then and never left. I always had great squads around me and although I received some invitations from sides from abroad, my heart constantly beats for ETO. Some say, that my name after so many years equals to the club, which I love to hear, but it is not that simple. Győri Audi ETO KC is for the supporters just as we, players. This is why I play, for the love of handball and for the fans.

Pressure is part of a professional athlete’s life. I have sung the Hungarian anthem plenty of times but I was still so nervous at the World Championships final in 2003 that I could barely remember the lines. There were around 8,000 people and we had the biggest chance as it turned out later, to be at the top of the world. In my opinion, it is normal that your feelings affect your performance. These senses drove me further and further.

I was always purposeful as I wanted to be a handball player since I was 10 years old. I knew, that injuries are part of this profession, but I never feared of them. You cannot play being worried all the time, in that case you will doubt yourself continuously. In the beginning I did not care about any fracture or scratch, I just wanted to play, then everything changed when I tore the ligament in my knee right before my very first finals of the EHF Champions League against the Danish Viborg HK in 2009. It took me almost a year to recover totally, despite I was told only half of it. The hardest part was to accept the doctor’s rules and wait.