This is me: Dinah Eckerle

I moved away when I was 13. I grew up close to Stuttgart. The scouts of Thüringer HC saw me at a tournament and they called my parents, saying they really wanted me to go to their boarding school in Erfurt. They said I could train twice a day and manage school beside that. I wanted to do this. I thought it sounded amazing — moving away from the parents, you know! I had this picture in my mind, that I could stay out late. It was not like that. But my parents were not that into this idea because I was 13. I just talked a lot with them and then we tried it. They said, if it's not working out, you can come back. Then I moved to the boarding school and I never came back.

But the first six months, they were pretty tough. I would call my mum crying, saying I wanted to go home, it's too much training and I can't do this. I was not that happy the first month, but my mum just forced me to stay. She was like, you started and you will finish at least the first year, and if you're still unhappy after the first year you can come home.

I remember after half a year, it was like a switch. It just turned and I was so happy to be there and I felt like myself again. I felt comfortable with my teammates and with the school and all this. I think it was just the matter of time, and also at that young age, it's pretty normal that you need a little time to get used to being away from home and all this. From that time on, I was so happy to be there, and I really enjoyed the years there in school. They were an amazing time in my life.