This is me: Dinah Eckerle

I met my husband, Florian, when I played for Thüringer the first time. It was 2018, right before I went to my second club, Bietigheim. I met him here in Erfurt. It was like four weeks before I needed to move to Bietigheim. I said if we want to make this work out, you can come with me, or you don't and then, you know, we cancel everything. He went with me to Bietigheim and it worked out.
When I met him, he was a professional football player and he had a cruciate ligament injury, so in that moment, he was in rehab. Unfortunately, his injury was so bad, he never started football again. After his rehab he started studying and he could do it from anywhere, so that was the positive point — that he could just come with me to all the countries I've been and he could study. He also started working, in Esbjerg, for one of the sponsors, so that was nice for him to get into the working life.
The time in Esbjerg was one of the best times in my life. It was so successful with the team. I got to play with amazing players, and I think the club is so familial and such nice people are working there. And of course, my daughter Ida was born there, so I have really good memories. We went to the EHF FINAL4 twice. It was just such a nice time in a sporting way but also in a private way. We felt just so good to be in Denmark and to have this good company around us. It was a wonderful time for us as a family.