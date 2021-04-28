This is me: Eduarda Amorim Taleska

Handball in Europe is different from what I experienced in Brazil and this was my first lesson, learnt the hard way. My sister always told me to be tough, but I needed to feel it in my own skin, in a new environment, before I put that advice into practice.

But the biggest shock I experienced? Handball. The sport itself. It was totally different in North Macedonia than in Brazil. It was quicker. It was more physical, it looked like an entirely new sport to me. The structure was put in place and everything was well organized. All you needed to do was just train and play.

Life was different, everything was different, but I had some other Brazilians who were living in Skopje to count on as family. We would meet and time would fly by.

Three years flew by at my first club in North Macedonia, Kometal Skopje, and I was already starting to change a bit. The people were still warm, enjoying life, but I was entirely focused on the task at hand – which was to play handball.

Well, that is until I met my husband, Dean Taleski.

So here’s a funny story. When I first found about North Macedonia, I had to search the country on the map. Therefore, marrying a Macedonian sounded like science-fiction when I was still in Brazil. But life is full of surprises.

So here was a friend of mine who had a wedding party and as I was looking at some photos, I saw this good-looking guy. I pointed to the photo to ask who he was and next thing I know, we were on a date. Unexpected, sure. But this is the beauty of it.

And then I got the offer from Gyor. And it was a life-altering moment. I did not believe in long-distance relationships and we had to talk as a family and make a sacrifice. My husband did that and it was amazing, it was so selfless from him and it really boosted my confidence and my career. That is why I decided to play my last season in Gyor with my full name on the shirt: Amorim Taleska, a small nod to the man who understood so well.

Do you think it was easy? No chance. I already knew from North Macedonia it was going to be hard to fit in – but a Brazilian playing handball at such a powerhouse from Europe? It was the first time I was alone, and the first weeks did not help at all.

During training sessions, I could read my teammates’ body language: what is this Brazilian doing here? Why did they bring her here? Only a handful of players were speaking English, therefore communication was difficult. A new challenge? Bring it on. I have always chased the next dream, the next challenge, I had never backed down, no matter how difficult it looked. And, after a while, guess what? It worked.

So may years in Europe took its toll. The Brazilian in me changed a bit. I became a little bit colder, a little bit more professional, but this was just a small price I needed to pay in order to adapt.

Yet the hot Brazilian blood still flows through my veins. Like it did in 2012, when we lost the Olympic quarter-final against Norway. I called my mum and told her I was going to quit handball. Her next words? Probably the best I heard in my entire career. “Stay calm, call me in three days.” In three days’ time, everything looked better.