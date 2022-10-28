The national team's joy was completely restored in North Macedonia. I was already in Skopje for three years and I gained citizenship ahead of the IHF Women's World Championship 1997 in Germany. We went as outsiders, not believing we can do much. Even we thought we will come home after the group phase. It was the country's first major tournament after independence in any sport.

We played well and we were a surprise to everyone at the tournament. When the time came to play against Denmark, the Olympic champions, we were sitting in the locker room and said to each other let's just play as we know so we don't embarrass ourselves and not lose by too many goals. When the match started, we were so pumped that we had an early lead, Denmark did not know what was happening and we won 25:23.

The outcome of the match was that every person in the country was living for our matches, for our success. My husband called me and asked do we know that even the parliament does not work when we play. We could not believe it. We finished in seventh place, which is to this day, the biggest success for women's handball. I was the top scorer of the tournament with 71 goals scored but I did not receive any award. Only our Ambassador in Germany came and gave me 71 roses. It was very important to me and I still remember it.

We had a huge welcome in the city and the love for the women's national team was living through the next EHF EURO 1998 and 2000, and World Championship in 1999. We had a continuity of good results which were combined with the success of Kometal Skopje.

My career as a player came to an end in 2006 with a beautiful farewell match in Skopje. I spent a short period in Spain, at Gran Canaria, but there were some problems with visas for my family and I could not live without them. I was not giving my best on the court and I decided to return home after three months. At that moment I knew that I had to end a career and I didn't feel bad because I knew that it is always good to end a career when you are at the top to be remembered fondly.

In 2003 we opened our handball academy, an academy that lasted for ten years. Today, many of the national team players started playing handball in our academy.

It took some time for me to stop thinking as a player and start to think as a coach. Being a coach, you have a huge responsibility. It is an important role, especially if you are working with children. I think every coach has an influence on a person. For me, there were Bata Đurović, Nišević, Milatović, Saša Panov, my husband and Jan Pytlick with whom I worked as a coach, and many more.