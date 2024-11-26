Thorir Hergeirsson: “Together, we can be a big river”

“I’ve been around this team and in this team for almost 30 years. It has been a very interesting journey, and nice,” Hergeirsson says, speaking as Norway's women laugh their way through the pre-tournament photoshoot at the Olympiahalle in Innsbruck.

But he says he wants to give new head coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad, who will take over on 1 January 2025, and his team a full run-up into their title defence at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“Now I think it was good for me to stop, and it’s very good for Ole Gustav and my colleagues who follow him that they have this four years for preparing for the Olympics in ’28. It’s very good for me and for the team, good for the coaches and the players. I will miss them, but I want to do something else,” adds Hergeirsson.

The Icelander leaves a huge legacy for Norway. Despite several generational changes, they have consistently been able to perform at the highest level over many years. And Hergeirsson knows why.

“We have players who have been playing for a long time. This continuity for the coaching staff and the players is very important,” he says, adding that the federation has been good at supporting the women.

But the other key element, which Hergeirsson is passionate about, is teamwork.

“Teamwork is very central to how our team has been since Marit started in 1994, and we’ve built a strong team, a coaching team. I have only good coaches around me. I have no assistants; I have only coaches working with me, challenging me. They are good in things I am not so good in and vice versa,” he says.

“And in the squad, the players, we have this captain team, we have this goalkeeper teams in our big team. This is something we have done since the early 90s and is one of our success criteria. You learn a lot, working in teams. You commit and you give your knowledge to the others, and you get something back. Then you push each other and develop each other.”