The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 returns to Cologne, with four teams aiming to round off the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 season in style and raise the trophy.

Three of the participating sides were also present at the EHF FINAL4 2025: Title holders SC Magdeburg, runners-up Füchse Berlin and record EHF Champions League winners Barça. They are joined by 2024 finalists Aalborg Håndbold.