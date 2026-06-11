Three clubs aim to stop Magdeburg repeat at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

Three clubs aim to stop Magdeburg repeat at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

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EHF / Kevin Domas
11 June 2026, 11:00

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 returns to Cologne, with four teams aiming to round off the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 season in style and raise the trophy. 

Three of the participating sides were also present at the EHF FINAL4 2025: Title holders SC Magdeburg, runners-up Füchse Berlin and record EHF Champions League winners Barça. They are joined by 2024 finalists Aalborg Håndbold.

The two semi-finals will be rematches of the last two editions’ finals, as Magdeburg face Berlin in a German derby, and Aalborg take on Barça in the other semi-final.

SEMI-FINALS

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Saturday 13 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs SC Magdeburg, 15 June 2025 (26:32 (12:16))

  • Magdeburg finished second in group B with 23 points, and defeated OTP Bank - PICK Szeged 80:65 on aggregate in the quarter-finals
  • Berlin finished first in group A, with 22 points, then beat One Veszprém HC in the quarter-finals by just one goal on aggregate (69:68)
  • Magdeburg are the reigning Machineseeker EHF Champions League champions, and have won the trophy three times, in 2002, 2023 and 2025
  • Berlin, on the other hand, returned to the EHF FINAL4 for the first time since 2012 last season, when they made it to the final but lost 26:32 to Magdeburg
  • last season’s EHF FINAL4 final remains the only time the clubs played against each other in the competition; however, they also met in the EHF European League Men 2020/21 final, when SCM took the title (28:25)
  • Magdeburg also won the two confrontations the two teams played in the Bundesliga this season, at home (33:31) and in Berlin (39:31)
  • Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel is the top scorer of the competition, with 144 goals, while Ómar Ingi Magnusson has scored 86 for SCM this season
  • the two clubs took one domestic title each this season: Magdeburg won the Bundesliga a couple of days before the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026; Berlin won the German Cup in April, beating Bergischer HC 42:33 in the final

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Sylvia Goeres
SE20260429 Szeged Magdeburg 28
Eliza Sólya
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Sylvia Goeres
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Eroll Popova
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Sylvia Goeres
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Eroll Popova

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)

Saturday 13 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-13
Last match: Aalborg Håndbold vs Barça, 12 February 2025 (36:35 (23:18))

  • Aalborg finished second in group B, with 21 points, and qualified for the EHF FINAL4 by beating Sporting Clube de Portugal in the quarter-finals, 68:67 on aggregate
  • Barça also qualified directly for the quarter-finals, finishing first in group B with the best record of all teams — 26 points, or 13 wins and one loss; in the quarter-finals, they defeated Nantes 63:51 on aggregate
  • Barça have won the EHF Champions League a record 11 times, most recently in 2024, and will play the EHF FINAL4 for the eighth time in a row — another record
  • Aalborg, on the other hand, have never won the EHF Champions League, but have played the EHF FINAL4 twice before, in 2021 and 2024
  • the clubs have met twice in the final in Cologne, with Barça winning the title both times — 36:23 in 2021 and 31:30 in 2024
  • Aalborg lost 13 of the 14 games the sides have played in the EHF Champions League, winning only the latest confrontation, in the 2024/25 group phase (36:35)
  • Aalborg’s Thomas Arnoldsen has scored 94 goals this season; Aleix Gómez has netted 103 for Barça
  • Aalborg won the Danish league and Cup this season, while Barça won the Spanish league, the Spanish league and the Copa Asobal

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Victor Salgado
05062026 Aalborg Sportin 014
Henrik Hansen
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Victor Salgado
05062026 Aalborg Sportin 110
Henrik Hansen
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Victor Salgado
060526Aalborg Sporting Winningteam 49
René Schütze

Main photo © kolektiff images

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