The two semi-finals will be rematches of the last two editions’ finals, as Magdeburg face Berlin in a German derby, and Aalborg take on Barça in the other semi-final.
SEMI-FINALS
Saturday 13 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs SC Magdeburg, 15 June 2025 (26:32 (12:16))
- Magdeburg finished second in group B with 23 points, and defeated OTP Bank - PICK Szeged 80:65 on aggregate in the quarter-finals
- Berlin finished first in group A, with 22 points, then beat One Veszprém HC in the quarter-finals by just one goal on aggregate (69:68)
- Magdeburg are the reigning Machineseeker EHF Champions League champions, and have won the trophy three times, in 2002, 2023 and 2025
- Berlin, on the other hand, returned to the EHF FINAL4 for the first time since 2012 last season, when they made it to the final but lost 26:32 to Magdeburg
- last season’s EHF FINAL4 final remains the only time the clubs played against each other in the competition; however, they also met in the EHF European League Men 2020/21 final, when SCM took the title (28:25)
- Magdeburg also won the two confrontations the two teams played in the Bundesliga this season, at home (33:31) and in Berlin (39:31)
- Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel is the top scorer of the competition, with 144 goals, while Ómar Ingi Magnusson has scored 86 for SCM this season
- the two clubs took one domestic title each this season: Magdeburg won the Bundesliga a couple of days before the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026; Berlin won the German Cup in April, beating Bergischer HC 42:33 in the final