Three duels re-start at zero after draws in European Cup Women

Three more quick decisions in double-headers

Italy’s Handball Erice SSD ARL and Spanish former champions Elche and Atlético Guardes won their double-headers last weekend. Three more double-headers take place this weekend.

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia host Dutch side H.V. Quintus, Madeira Andebol welcome Kosovan club KHF Istogu to Funchal, and Replasa Beti-Onak will lock horns with Swiss side Yellow Winterthur in Villava, Spain.

But being the hosts is not always the advantage, proved last weekend, when Skopje and Byala (Bulgaria) were beaten twice on home ground. Only Erice took two home wins.

Photos © Marcin Gadomski, Bursa Büyüksehir BSK