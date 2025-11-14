Three duels re-start at zero after draws in European Cup Women

Three duels re-start at zero after draws in European Cup Women

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
14 November 2025, 12:00

Round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 concludes this weekend, with another 13 tickets still to be booked for the Last 16.

After Spanish clubs ATTICGO Bm Elche and Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes qualified for the Last 16 last weekend, two more Spanish sides aim to follow in the second leg. Meanwhile both Austrian sides need miracles after clear defeats in the first leg. 

The Last 16 will be played in January.

  • Costa del Sol Malaga, winners of the competition in 2021 and finalists in 2022, took the biggest victory last weekend, 36:18 against Haukar in Iceland; Malaga will seek to secure progression at home on Saturday (19:00 CET)
  • in total, four teams won their first legs away: Malaga; A.C. Paok (35:28 vs MADx WAT Atzgersdorf; 2025 semi-finalists Hazena Kynzvart (40:24 vs Union Korneuburg); and Cabooter Fortes Venlo (28:22 vs HC Garliava)
  • three first leg matches ended with a draw: ŽRK Split vs WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda (24:24); Westfriesland SEW vs ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina (27:27); and Energa Start Elblag vs Jomi Salerno (26:26)
  • a thrilling decision can also be expected in Serbia, where Slovak side HK Slovan Duslo will be tested by ZORK Bor (Saturday 15 November, 19:00 CET) after the close 35:31 home victory
  • Bursa Büyüksehir BSK are the last Turkish team in the competition, but their chances to proceed to the Last 16 are good after the 37:29 win against AEK Athens HC at home

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

BBSK5331

Three more quick decisions in double-headers

Italy’s Handball Erice SSD ARL and Spanish former champions Elche and Atlético Guardes won their double-headers last weekend. Three more double-headers take place this weekend.

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia host Dutch side H.V. Quintus, Madeira Andebol welcome Kosovan club KHF Istogu to Funchal, and Replasa Beti-Onak will lock horns with Swiss side Yellow Winterthur in Villava, Spain.

But being the hosts is not always the advantage, proved last weekend, when Skopje and Byala (Bulgaria) were beaten twice on home ground. Only Erice took two home wins.

 

Photos © Marcin Gadomski, Bursa Büyüksehir BSK

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251114 CLW MOTW Ftc Brest Main
Previous Article FTC vs Brest — Breaking down MOTW with Andrea Lekic
20251114 CLW MOTW Quiz Vogel Main
Next Article MOTW quiz: How well do you know Emily Vogel?

Latest news

More News