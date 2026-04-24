MEDIA RELEASE: The end of the 2025/26 season is fast approaching, and the semi-finalists in three of the biggest EHF club competitions will soon be decided. The EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals are set to conclude this weekend, with the second-leg matches taking place. The top four in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and EHF European League Men are to be determined through two-leg quarter-finals played in the last week of April and first week of May.

The draws for those final tournaments are scheduled as follows:

Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 draw: Monday 27 April, 15:00 CEST

Winamax EHF Finals draw: Friday 8 May, 11:00 CEST

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 draw: Tuesday 12 May, 15:00 CEST





Close quarter-finals in race for Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026

Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 draw:

Monday 27 April, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV and Home of Handball YouTube

Only defending title holders Györi Audi ETO KC have a clear advantage after the first-leg quarter-finals in the EHF Champions League Women. Targeting their 10th straight EHF FINAL4 appearance against the side they faced in the 2024/25 final, Odense Håndbold, Györ took a 36:28 win in the first encounter.

All the other ties are separated by a maximum of one goal — and in the case of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria versus Metz Handball, none, as the two drew 31:31 in the first leg. In the other duels, Brest Bretagne Handball beat Gloria Bistrita 36:35 in the first match, while Team Esbjerg defeated CSM Bucuresti 26:25.

After the second-leg quarter-finals wrap up on 26 April, the four aggregate winners will not have to wait long to learn their opponents for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 on 6 and 7 June 2026. The draw for the semi-finals will take place on Monday 27 April at 15:00 CEST.





Explosive quarter-finals ahead in Machineseeker EHF Champions League

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 draw:

Tuesday 12 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV and Home of Handball YouTube

The end of the Road to Cologne is in sight — eight matches stand between the teams remaining in the race for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League title and the chance to play for glory in LANXESS arena on 13 and 14 June 2026. A series of two-leg quarter-finals will see the semi-finalists decided, with the first legs taking place on 29 and 30 April and the second legs on 6 and 7 May.

Sporting Clube de Portugal and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged aim to reach the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 for the first time ever, but both face a mighty challenge to do so.

Sporting will take on Aalborg Håndbold, who have made it all the way to the final twice in the last five years, in 2021 and 2024. Szeged play none other than title holders SC Magdeburg, who raised the trophy in 2025 and 2023.

The club Magdeburg defeated in last season’s final, Füchse Berlin, will meet a One Veszprém HC side hungry to end a four-year wait to play the EHF FINAL4 again — and an even longer one to finally clinch the title. But Berlin are also determined to continue the fight to claim their first Champions League trophy.

On the other end of the scale, record title winners Barça have not missed an EHF FINAL4 since 2018 — when, coincidentally, their quarter-final opponents HBC Nantes played the final.

The winners of the four quarter-final ties will learn their semi-final opponents on Tuesday 12 May at 15:00 CEST.





Last season’s semi-finalists eye return to Winamax EHF Finals

Winamax EHF Finals draw:

Friday 8 May, 11:00 CEST, live on EHFTV and Home of Handball YouTube

Before the last title of the season is decided in Cologne, before the EHF Champions League Women trophy is raised in Budapest, the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 will see the EHF European League Men winners crowned. The ultimate weekend will take place on 30 and 31 May, and the draw to set the semi-final pairings is scheduled for Friday 8 May at 11:00 CEST.

The four teams that played the EHF Finals Men in 2025 have the chance to return to the event, as title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, runners-up Montpellier Handball, third-placed THW Kiel and fourth-ranked MT Melsungen are all lined up ready to start the quarter-finals on Tuesday 28 and 29 April. And none face each other.

All but one of the 2024/25 semi-finalists opponents target the EHF Finals Men for the first time — RK Nexe finished fourth at the event in 2021/22. The Croatian side take on Kiel in their quarter-final.

The three remaining quarter-finalists — FC Porto, HC Vardar 1961 and Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf — would be debutants should they reach the Winamax EHF Finals 2026. Porto face Melsungen, Vardar meet Montpellier and Hannover take on Flensburg.

The EHF European League Men 2025/26 quarter-finals will conclude with the second legs on Tuesday 5 May.

main image © Saša Pahič Szabó / kolektiff