Three main round spots still open before final round 6

Three main round spots still open before final round 6

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
26 October 2026, 17:00

The race to the main round in the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 is going down to the wire, with three spots still open before the concluding matches on Wednesday and Thursday. Two main round tickets in group B and one in group E will only be booked in the final round 6 of the group phase.

The most thrilling group is B, where Orlen Wisla Plock, MT Melsungen and HBC Nantes all sit on six points. Plock host Nantes, while Melsungen travel to already eliminated HC Vardar.

If both matches end in a draw, Nantes and Melsungen would proceed to the main round thanks to the table of the mutual duels between the three teams. The winner of Plock vs Nantes will advance for sure, regardless Melsungen’s result.

In group E, SAH - Aarhus are two points ahead of Dinamo Bucuresti, but have lost the direct encounter. Therefore, the Romanian champions would still advance if they beat Montpellier Handball, while Aarhus lose against already qualified Barça.

The main round spots in all other groups have been decided, but there is still a lot at stake as this week’s results affect in some cases how many points a team carries to that next phase.

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20261021 Veszprem Berlin 3819

GROUP A

FC Porto (POR) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 28 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-1-8
Last match: One Veszprém HC vs FC Porto, 9 September 2026 (36:28 (15:14))

  • Veszprém have won all five group matches, including last week’s 39:35 against Füchse Berlin to confirm that they carry four points to the main round

  • Porto are on three points after the 33:33 against Partizan in round 5, as they were already out of the race for the main round

  • in the overall top scorer list, Hugo Descat is on 30 goals for Veszprém, and Vasco dos Santos Costa netted 25 times for Porto

  • Veszprém have the second-strongest attack of all 24 teams with 186 goals; only Sporting score more — 191

  • Veszprém have a clean record in the Hungarian league after their 34:23 win against Budai; the same applies to Porto in the Portuguese league after beating Santo Tirso 47:30

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20261026 CLM Porto Martingo Quote
Playing against the best raises our levels of concentration and motivation. We are going into this game to win, making the most of our last Champions League match of the year to showcase the progress this team has made. We hope to see a packed Dragão Arena to help us overcome one of the strongest teams in Europe right now.
Carlos Martingo
Head coach, FC Porto
20260909 Veszprem Porto Pascual
Porto play at a high tempo, they have a strong defence, and they are able to handle different situations, including 7-against-6 and 6-against-7. They can do many different things on the court, so we have to be fully focused and pay attention to every situation throughout the game.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, ONE Veszprém HC

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB)

Thursday 29 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: RK Partizan AdmiralBet vs Füchse Berlin, 10 September 2026 (33:44 (15:23))

  • Füchse have qualified for the main round, despite losing both duels with Veszprém

  • Partizan still wait for their first win of the competition; their first point came in a 33:33 draw with Porto last week

  • with 54 goals — including nine from the reverse fixture in Belgrade — Mathias Gidsel is the competition’s top scorer; Yoav Lumbroso is Partizan’s leading scorer, with 24 goals

  • the 44 goals in the reverse fixture was the highest number of goals Füchse had ever scored in an EHF Champions League match

  • Füchse won 36:30 against HSG Wetzlar in the German league, while Partizan are unbeaten leaders of the Serbian league following a 36:32 win against Zeleznicar

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Partizan Porto 211026 Maja Nastic 50
We have to give our best for the full 60 minutes if we want to fight for the win until the very end. Berlin are known for their fast-paced game, and we had a lot of problems with our substitutions. We need to make our changes faster and smarter to prevent them from scoring easy goals on the counterattack.
Raul Gonzalez
Head coach, RK Partizan AdmiralBet

GROUP B

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Wednesday 28 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-4
Last match: HBC Nantes vs Orlen Wisla Plock 10 September 2026 (26:25 (11:11))

  • this is a decisive duel for the main round tickets from group B: the winner will advance for sure

  • Plock could still advance with a draw, but then need Melsungen to lose their match against Vardar

  • a draw would be enough for Nantes, and even a defeat could see them through, but only if Melsungen lose as well

  • Plock lost 28:26 against Melsungen last week, while Nantes missed the chance to stamp their main round ticket by losing against Vardar 33:27 on home ground

  • the leading scorers of both teams have netted 30 times so far: Frederik Bjerre for Plock and Noam Leopold for Nantes

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20261026 CLM Plock Daszek Quote
As expected before the start of the season, our group is evenly matched. It is a final round and we still not know which teams will go through from our group, hence we are pleased that we will play the last game at home, in front of our fans. We know that we have to win to go through to the main round and we truly believe that the support from our fans may be a key factor to succeed.
Michał Daszek
Right wing, Orlen Wisla Plock

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs MT Melsungen (GER)

Wednesday 28 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-2
Last match: MT Melsungen vs HC Vardar 1961 10 September 2026 (33:31 (16:15))

  • Melsungen kept their chance to proceed alive with a 28:26 win against Plock last week, while Vardar are out of the race

  • Melsungen will advance with a win or a draw; even a defeat could do the job for them, but only if Plock lose their match against Nantes

  • the match sees Melsungen coach Roberto Parrondo and right back Dainis Kristopans return to Skopje as they both won the EHF Champions League with Vardar

  • the leading scorers are Jaka Malus with 28 goals for Vardar, and Aaron Mensing with 22 for Melsungen

  • in the German league, Melsungen took a close 27:26 win at Bietigheim, while Vardar top the Macedonian league following their eighth win — 38:29 against Prilep

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20261026 CLM Vardar Walach Quote
We know that we are going to the EHF European League, and we want to enter that competition with two Champions League victories behind us, rather than just one. We are preparing well for this match, and we have a very important week ahead of us.
Milosz Walach
Goalkeeper, HC Vardar 1961

GROUP C

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Wednesday 28 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-1-1
Last match: Aalborg Håndbold vs Paris Saint-Germain, 9 September 2026 (33:33 (16:18))

  • after a thrilling draw in the reverse fixture, this duel will decide the number of points that each team will take on to the main round

  • Aalborg Håndbold lead the table unbeaten with nine points; Paris Saint-Germain are on seven after their first defeat last week: 29:28 in Zagreb

  • the match is special one for Aalborg’s Juri Knorr, who is set to move to Paris next season

  • Knorr is Aalborg’s leading scorer with 30 goals; one more than Elohim Prandi’s 29 for PSG

  • Aalborg took their third straight win in the Danish league (29:26 at Skive), while PSG top the French league after their 42:28 win at Saint-Raphaël on Sunday

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20261026 CLM Aalborg Möller Quote
We have been able to put together a good streak of wins, and we need to bring that momentum into this key matchup on Wednesday against PSG, which is very important for us in order to give ourselves the best possible position in the main round.
Felix Möller
Line player, Aalborg Håndbold

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)

Wednesday 28 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 12-1-12
Last match: HC Zagreb vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško 9 September 2026 (31:29 (14:12)

  • in this traditional Croatian-Slovenian derby, Celje aim for their first points of the season

  • Zagreb are on four points, but they also have no chance to reach the main round anymore as both teams will carry on in the EHF European League

  • the reverse fixture saw Celje talent Aljuš Anžic score 11 times; he is currently the fourth best scorer of the competition with 37 goals

  • Ihar Bialiauski has netted 30 times for Zagreb, one time more than Filip Glavaš

  • Zagreb top the Croatian league after their seventh victory (39:21 against Ardiaei); Celje won a domestic thriller 33:32 against Ribnica on Sunday

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20261026 CLM Celje Luzar Quote
This is our last match in the EHF Champions League. We are playing in front of our home crowd, which gives us extra motivation. We want to present ourselves in the best possible light, and we know how we need to play. I believe our willingness and determination will be at the right level.
Klemen Luzar
Head coach, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško
20261026 CLM Zagreb Horvat Quote
History tells us that matches between Zagreb and Celje are almost always tough and physical, with a lot of contact, so we are preparing for another real battle this time. We expect a tough fight throughout all 60 minutes against opponents who are very dangerous and difficult to face on their home court. They have nothing to lose and will certainly want to say goodbye to the Champions League with their first victory over their great rivals.
Hrvoje Horvat
Head coach, RK Zagreb

GROUP D

GOG (DEN) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

Thursday 29 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Sporting Clube de Portugal vs GOG, 10 September 2026 (43:33 21:13))

  • the two teams have already qualified for the main round, as Sporting lead the group with nine points and GOG are second with seven

  • while Sporting are already assured to take two points with them into the next phase, the winner of this match will take two other points

  • Sporting’s Francisco Costa is the second-best scorer in the competition, with 41 goals, while Manuel Zehnder has netted 33 times for GOG

  • last weekend, GOG won in Ringsted in the Danish league (28:26), while Sporting also took the points in the Portuguese league against Povoa (43:31)

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20261020 CLM GOG Christensen Quote
I expect a very entertaining match. Sporting are among the best teams in Europe, and they were significantly better than us in our first meeting. However, we have developed well and have great confidence in our own abilities. We will give everything we have to secure a win.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, GOG

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)

Thursday 29 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-8
Last match: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged vs IFK Kristianstad, 10 September 2026 (42:31 (22:13))

  • Kristianstad and Szeged are both out of the race for the main round and continue in the play-offs of the EHF European League

  • Isaac Biel Nielsen has scored 29 goals for Kristianstad so far this season, while Mario Šoštarić leads for Szeged with 35

  • Kristianstad won in Karlskrona in the Swedish league (30:28), while Szeged remain top of the Hungarian league after their Sunday win against Dabas (44:31)

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2026 10 22 Fcbhandbolvsmontpellier 066

GROUP E

SAH - Aarhus (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)

Thursday 29 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Barça vs SAH - Aarhus, 9 September 2026 (39:28 (18:13))

  • unbeaten group E leaders Barça have long stamped their main round ticket

  • Aarhus will pick up the second ticket if they get a win or a draw against Barça

  • even in case of a defeat, Aarhus could still advance, but only if Dinamo do not beat Montpellier in the simultaneous match

  • Emil Buhl Lærke is the best scorer this season for Aarhus, with 26 goals; Barça’s Dika Mem has scored 25 goals for Barça so far

  • Aarhus won their weekend domestic game against Holstebro (31:27), while Barça remain top the league in Spain after beating Cuenca 45:27

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Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Thursday 29 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Dinamo Bucuresti vs Montpellier Handball, 10 September 2026 (23:27 (9:11))

  • Montpellier are out of the race to the main round, but Dinamo could still make it

  • Dinamo must win their match in France and hope that Aarhus lose against Barça; any other scenario will see Dinamo missing the main round

  • Dinamo took their first points this season in round 5, beating Aarhus 37:23 — their biggest win ever in the competition and giving them the edge in the direct comparison with the Danish side

  • Branko Vujović has scored 22 goals for Dinamo this season, and Kyllian Villeminot has netted 21 for Montpellier across the first five rounds

  • the two teams took the points in their domestic weekend games: Montpellier against Saran (31:25) and Dinamo in Cluj (33:25)

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20260914 CLM Dinamo Pereira Quote
Given all the difficulties we have faced so far, with players missing due to injury and other reasons, reaching the final match of the preliminary round and still being in with a chance of qualifying for the main round is a fantastic opportunity for us. We know there’s a lot at stake. To win, we will have to play the game of our lives to secure victory in Montpellier. We know it will be a very tough mountain to climb, but we will do everything in our power to progress in the Champions League.
Paulo Pereira
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti

GROUP F

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)

Wednesday 28 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: HC Kriens-Luzern vs SC Magdeburg, 17 September 2026 (29:39 (11:20))

  • group F winners Magdeburg are through to the main round; Kriens-Luzern cannot make it anymore

  • SCM’s Ómar Ingi Magnússon and Gísli Kristjánsson have both scored 25 goals so far, while Jerome Müller has netted six more for Kriens-Luzern this season

  • SCM are one of the three teams that have won all their matches so far, alongside Veszprém and Barça

  • both teams remain leaders of their domestic league after winning last weekend: Magdeburg at Rhein-Neckar Löwen (31:23), and Kriens-Luzern at Wacker Thun (34:27)

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20250501 Veszprem Magdeburg Bennet Wiegert (1)
After two consecutive away games, we are happy to be back at home this week. With our fans behind us, we want to finish the group stage with another win. Even though there’s nothing left to play for in terms of qualification, we will approach this game with full focus and commitment — as Luzern and this competition but also our fans deserve it.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg
20260811 CLM Kriens Schmid Quote
With the last group match on Wednesday, our journey in the EHF Champions League unfortunately comes to an end. It was HC Kriens-Luzern's first participation in this fantastic competition, and we can take a lot of experience with us. Now it's about saying goodbye to Magdeburg in a worthy way and then attacking in the EHF European League in February.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, HC Kriens-Luzern

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Kolstad Håndball (NOR)

Wednesday 28 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 7-0-0
Last match: Kolstad Håndball vs Industria Kielce, 16 September 2026 (29:36 (14:20))

  • Kielce have already booked their main round ticket as the second-ranked team in the group, but cannot overtake leaders Magdeburg anymore

  • Kolstad are bottom of the group with no points and will join the EHF European League play-offs after the winter break

  • Kolstad’s Simon Jeppsson is the third-best scorer in the competition with 38 goals, while Aleks Vlah has scored 34 for Kielce

  • Kielce took the points in the weekend confrontation in Chrobry Glogow (39:34), while Kolstad did not have a game on their schedule

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20261026 CLM Kielce Lijewski Quote
We should remember that Kolstad have not won a game this season. They may not be the favourites, but they are certainly not coming here just for a trip. The players will want to show their coach their ambition, and if we do not take them seriously, we could run into problems.
Krzysztof Lijewski
Head coach, Industria Kielce
20261026 CLM Kolstad Nilsen Quote
Kolstad try to represent youthful energy and speed, while Kielce bring experience and routine. Young versus old — who handles the pressure best when nothing is really at stake?
Stian Gomo Nilsen
Coach, Kolstad Håndball

photos © HBC Nantes (main); One Veszprém HC (first in-text); FC Barcelona (last in-text)

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