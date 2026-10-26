The most thrilling group is B, where Orlen Wisla Plock, MT Melsungen and HBC Nantes all sit on six points. Plock host Nantes, while Melsungen travel to already eliminated HC Vardar.

If both matches end in a draw, Nantes and Melsungen would proceed to the main round thanks to the table of the mutual duels between the three teams. The winner of Plock vs Nantes will advance for sure, regardless Melsungen’s result.

In group E, SAH - Aarhus are two points ahead of Dinamo Bucuresti, but have lost the direct encounter. Therefore, the Romanian champions would still advance if they beat Montpellier Handball, while Aarhus lose against already qualified Barça.

The main round spots in all other groups have been decided, but there is still a lot at stake as this week’s results affect in some cases how many points a team carries to that next phase.