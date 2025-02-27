Three more teams confirmed for play-offs, Veszprém win MOTW

GROUP A



MOTW: Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN) 33:37 (18:23)



Veszprém highlighted their ambitions to go all the way this season with another impressive performance. One week after their close victory against Sporting, they were dominant in Paris. Opening 1:0 was the one and only lead for PSG.

It was a great team performance with 11 different players finding their way into the scoring sheet, topped by six strikes of Gasper Marguc. Veszprém’s attack was unstoppable, they were scoring from all position, with a huge efficiency – mainly proved by 23 goals before the break. Paris improved, and when Kamil Syprzak netted for the 29:30 and the 31:32, they could even hope to turn the match around. A 3:0 run for the 35:31 was however the final decision in a run-and-gun match.