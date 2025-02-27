Three more teams confirmed for play-offs, Veszprém win MOTW
Three more teams have clinched their berths for the play-offs. That means only one spot is still open before the final round of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group stage. While Magdeburg, Plock and Bucuresti booked their ticket after tonight’s results, Eurofarm Pelister and Zagreb are out. Kolstad and Kielce fight for the last spot in Round 14.
As Veszprém won the MOTW in Paris, three teams are still in the race for the second position in Group A, while Nantes and Aalborg fight for the direct qualification for the quarter-finals in the direct duel next week in Group B.
We were playing well in the first, with a lot of intensity. When we are playing like that, it is really hard to beat us. In the second half we experienced some problems, and missed some shots. However, eventually we showed character, Rodrigo made a lot of saves. It doesn't matter that we already qualified for the quarter-finals, we want to win all the games.
I'm really proud of the way we fought in the second half. We opened the game poorly failing to score from some clear looks. You can't afford to make many mistakes against Veszprem.
Today's match was more-less levelled all the way until the final 20 minutes of the game. We tried our best not to let them widen the gap too much. On the defensive side of the ball we did a great job, however in the second half we weren't able to execute what we planned to. That being said, gap feels a bit too big, and I'd like to congratulate my guys on their display here tonight.
We opened the game well, but then committed some mistakes by the end of the first. I felt good out there, game plan opened up a lot of space for me on the left side. Atmosphere was great, and the fans did give us an additional boost. We managed to secure a big win in the end because we tried to keep the tempo high until the very end. Pelister had a great games, and they made it difficult for us.
I'm really proud of how we played today, against an amazing team. I am of course more than happy about this win which keeps our hopes of reaching the knock-out stage alive. Barca away is going to be a tough one, but tonight we enjoy and celebrate!
It's difficult to say anything after such a match, but I feel like we were not really ready for it. We made way too many mistakes allowing Kolstad to score easy goals. We made it easy for them, but it is what it is.
We had a chance to win it, so I'd rather say we lost one point today. We appreciate the support from our fans - with their help we managed to put an end to our bad streak.
We were missing some key players, and fought hard playing with a depleted squad. I feel like we managed to compensate for their absence. We performed well in the second half which helped us secure a point in the end.