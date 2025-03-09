Three nations cruise in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers phase 1

In group 1, the hosts — Bosnia and Herzegovina recorded a couple of dominant wins in the city of Tuzla against both Estonia (31:20) and Great Britain (25:15), which secured them the top spot in the group and Qualifiers phase 2 for the second consecutive time. Estonia finished in second place thanks to the win (35:25) against Great Britain, while Polina Gorbatsjova and Alina Molkova were the joint top scorers of the tournament, scoring 12 goals each across the matches.

Bulgaria failed to make the most out of the home advantage in group 2 as Dimitre Nikolov's squad cruised past (37:14) Malta, but the hosts could not overcome the challenge posed by Lithuania in the direct match for the top spot in the group as the Lithuanians recorded a close win (27:23) to progress. Malta finished in third place after losing (8:39) to Lithuania too, while the star of the tournament in Varna was the 17-year-old left back, Melina Spasova, who was the top scorer with 15 goals by her name.

Last but not least, Belgium proved too strong for their opponents in group 3. The Clément Petit-led squad recorded a couple of wins against both Cyprus (21:18) and Luxembourg (33:23) in Nicosia. The latter faced each other in a direct match for second place, with the hosts securing a win (26:21) against Luxembourg, and the Cypriot left back Magdalini Papa was the tournament's top scorer with 16 goals overall.

The draw for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers phase 2 will take place on 20 March in Cluj, Romania. The qualifying matches are set to start in October of this year.

GROUP I

Estonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 20:31 (8:14)

Great Britain vs Estonia 25:35 (14:19)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Great Britain 25:15 (12:9)