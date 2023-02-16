Three quarter-final berths still to be filled

While BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, Siófok KC, Ikast Handbold, Sola HK and Thüringer HC have all booked their places in the next round of the EHF European League Women 2022/23, six teams remain in contention for the final three quarter-final spots.

Victory is essential for the contenders in groups B, C and D, and even so their fate may rest in the hands of the other teams in their groups.