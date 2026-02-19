GROUP D

Saturday 21 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the Danish club is one of only two unbeaten clubs alongside CS Rapid Bucuresti in the EHF European League group phase

- Marielle Martinsen is currently the third-best goal scorer in the EHF European League with 44 goals by her name, averaging six goals per match

- both Viborg HK and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball are through to the quarter-finals, but with only one point separating the clubs, the eventual winner will secure the top spot in group D

- JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and Viborg HK shared the points (30:30) in the reverse fixture in France with Jana Mittún finishing as the match's top scorer with eight goals

- Clement Alcacer's squad is playing in decent away form this calendar year, as the French club recorded four wins and only a couple of losses across all competitions in 2026