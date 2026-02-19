Three quarter-final tickets still available ahead of final round of the group phase

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
19 February 2026, 13:00

The final round in the EHF European League Women group phase promises to be dramatic with three quarter-final places available across groups A and C. Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC face CS Minaur Baia Mare in group A, while Viborg HK host JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball in a direct clash for the top spot in group D, as part of the highlight matches.

In the other matches, reigning champions Thüringer HC are away to Larvik in group A, while VfL Oldenburg, Tertnes Bergen and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb are all in with a chance of joining the group C leaders, CS Rapid Bucuresti, in the quarter-finals.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Saturday 21 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC are on a two-match losing run at home in Hungary's top tier, but at the same time, Dragan Adžic's squad boasts a perfect record in front of their supporters in the EHF European League this season
  • the Hungarian club sits in third place in the standings with as many points (6) as both Thüringer HC and CS Minaur Baia Mare, but with a poorer overall goal difference
  • Mosonmagyarovar are aiming to secure a place in the EHF European League quarter-finals for only the second time in their history, replicating their success from 2023/24
  • CS Minaur Baia Mare celebrated a dominant win (34:28) in the reverse fixture in Romania with Alba Spugnini Santomé scoring 10 goals
  • João Ferreira Florêncio's squad are struggling away from home this season, as Baia Mare have only won thrice and lost nine matches on the road across all competitions
  • Romanian club reached the EHF Finals back in 2020/21 and 2021/22, respectively, winning the bronze medal on the former occasion

GROUP D

Viborg HK (DEN) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)

Saturday 21 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the Danish club is one of only two unbeaten clubs alongside CS Rapid Bucuresti in the EHF European League group phase
- Marielle Martinsen is currently the third-best goal scorer in the EHF European League with 44 goals by her name, averaging six goals per match
- both Viborg HK and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball are through to the quarter-finals, but with only one point separating the clubs, the eventual winner will secure the top spot in group D
- JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and Viborg HK shared the points (30:30) in the reverse fixture in France with Jana Mittún finishing as the match's top scorer with eight goals
- Clement Alcacer's squad is playing in decent away form this calendar year, as the French club recorded four wins and only a couple of losses across all competitions in 2026

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Saturday 21 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)
Sunday 22 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN)
Sunday 22 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP C

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR)
Sunday 22 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
Sunday 22 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP D

CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
Saturday 21 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV


Main photo © ZENGO FERENC, feature photos © https://foxaep.com, John Vint 2026

