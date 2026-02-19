In the other matches, reigning champions Thüringer HC are away to Larvik in group A, while VfL Oldenburg, Tertnes Bergen and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb are all in with a chance of joining the group C leaders, CS Rapid Bucuresti, in the quarter-finals.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP A
Saturday 21 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC are on a two-match losing run at home in Hungary's top tier, but at the same time, Dragan Adžic's squad boasts a perfect record in front of their supporters in the EHF European League this season
- the Hungarian club sits in third place in the standings with as many points (6) as both Thüringer HC and CS Minaur Baia Mare, but with a poorer overall goal difference
- Mosonmagyarovar are aiming to secure a place in the EHF European League quarter-finals for only the second time in their history, replicating their success from 2023/24
- CS Minaur Baia Mare celebrated a dominant win (34:28) in the reverse fixture in Romania with Alba Spugnini Santomé scoring 10 goals
- João Ferreira Florêncio's squad are struggling away from home this season, as Baia Mare have only won thrice and lost nine matches on the road across all competitions
- Romanian club reached the EHF Finals back in 2020/21 and 2021/22, respectively, winning the bronze medal on the former occasion