Three semi-finalists to be named this weekend

at home in Poland, Eurobud JSK Jaroslaw will have a mountain to climb on Saturday after they lost 25:37 at MKS IUVENTA Michalovce last week

also on Saturday, Motive.co Gijon will try to take revenge in an all-Spanish duel following a 20:25 defeat at ATTICGO BM Elche

the two sides still sit next to each other in the Spanish league, as Elche are fifth, and Gijon sixth

another team from Spain, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes, hope to finish the job on home court after a four-goal win at Madeira Andebol SAD, 30:26

the semi-finals are scheduled for 18 and 25 March

Gijon and Atletico Guardes met on Wednesday

Two of the three Spanish quarter-finalists, Gijon and Atletico Guardes, faced each other in a Spanish league match on Wednesday, and eighth-placed Atletico won 25:18.

If Gijon take revenge against Elche, and Atletico Guardes defend their advantage against Madeira, the two sides will also meet in the EHF European Cup Women semi-final.

It has already been determined that the winners of their respective ties will face off in the next stage, while Michalovce or Jaroslaw will play against the winner of the Turkish derby.