Three teams from Spain — Costa del Sol Malaga, ATTICGO Bm Elche and Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes — are among the sides still in the competition, while the fourth Spanish club, Replasa Beti-Onak, was eliminated by Turkish side Bursa Büyüksehir BSK, who made it to the quarter-finals in their second ever European season.

Two 2024/25 semi-finalists — MSK IUVENTA Michalovce and Hazena Kynzvart — have also made it to the next round by winning their double-headers.