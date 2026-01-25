Three teams from Spain — Costa del Sol Malaga, ATTICGO Bm Elche and Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes — are among the sides still in the competition, while the fourth Spanish club, Replasa Beti-Onak, was eliminated by Turkish side Bursa Büyüksehir BSK, who made it to the quarter-finals in their second ever European season.
Two 2024/25 semi-finalists — MSK IUVENTA Michalovce and Hazena Kynzvart — have also made it to the next round by winning their double-headers.
- Slovak side MSK IUVENTA Michalovce won the double-header on home ground against ŽRK Split 2010 with an aggregate result of 65:58; the base was the 35:29 win in the first leg, when Martina Popovcová scored 10 goals for the 2025 semi-finalists
- in Italy, Czech side Hazena Kynzvart won the first leg of the double-header against Jomi Salerno 33:28, but then they faced a bigger challenge in the reverse fixture — however, the 29:32 defeat was still enough to proceed to the quarter-finals, just like one year ago
- the 2021/22 winners Costa del Sol Malaga won the low-scoring double-header at ZORK Bor in Serbia by netting only 46 goals in two matches; Isabelle dos Santos combined for 12 goals in the two wins (24:21, 22:17)
- for the second time in the club’s history, Cabooter Fortes Venlo from the Netherlands qualified for the quarter-finals by turning around the 27:28 in the first leg against ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina from Slovenia; Elisabeth Flipsen, Elisa Marsman and Sharon Grummel netted five times each in the 33:29 victory in the reverse fixture
- after Greek side A.C. PAOK took the biggest win of the first leg, beating Madeira Andebol SAD 37:26, they cruised to the quarter-finals despite a 19:20 loss in the reverse fixture, when Olympia Andritsou (for PAOK) and Maria Duarte (for Madeira) were the top scorers with seven goals each