Three Spanish clubs secure European Cup Women quarter-finals

Three Spanish clubs secure European Cup Women quarter-finals

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
25 January 2026, 20:30

Eight teams from six countries have qualified for the quarter-finals of the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 and they will get to know their next opponents on Saturday, as the draw event is part of the closing press conference of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in Herning, Denmark.

Three teams from Spain — Costa del Sol Malaga, ATTICGO Bm Elche and Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes — are among the sides still in the competition, while the fourth Spanish club, Replasa Beti-Onak, was eliminated by Turkish side Bursa Büyüksehir BSK, who made it to the quarter-finals in their second ever European season.

Two 2024/25 semi-finalists — MSK IUVENTA Michalovce and Hazena Kynzvart — have also made it to the next round by winning their double-headers.

  • Slovak side MSK IUVENTA Michalovce won the double-header on home ground  against ŽRK Split 2010 with an aggregate result of 65:58; the base was the 35:29 win in the first leg, when Martina Popovcová scored 10 goals for the 2025 semi-finalists
  • in Italy, Czech side Hazena Kynzvart won the first leg of the double-header against Jomi Salerno 33:28, but then they faced a bigger challenge in the reverse fixture — however, the 29:32 defeat was still enough to proceed to the quarter-finals, just like one year ago
  • the 2021/22 winners Costa del Sol Malaga won the low-scoring double-header at ZORK Bor in Serbia by netting only 46 goals in two matches; Isabelle dos Santos combined for 12 goals in the two wins (24:21, 22:17)
  • for the second time in the club’s history, Cabooter Fortes Venlo from the Netherlands qualified for the quarter-finals by turning around the 27:28 in the first leg against ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina from Slovenia; Elisabeth Flipsen, Elisa Marsman and Sharon Grummel netted five times each in the 33:29 victory in the reverse fixture
  • after Greek side A.C. PAOK took the biggest win of the first leg, beating Madeira Andebol SAD 37:26, they cruised to the quarter-finals despite a 19:20 loss in the reverse fixture, when Olympia Andritsou (for PAOK) and Maria Duarte (for Madeira) were the top scorers with seven goals each

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2026 01 24 Iuventa Michalovce ZRK Split 2010 Full 056 Marek Findrik

Bursa Büyüksehir BSK make history

Turkish side Bursa Büyüksehir BSK took a 25:24 away win at Replasa Beti-Onak in Spain in the first round — mainly thanks to 17 saves by their goalkeeper Sevilay Imamoglu Ocal. In the reverse fixture, Replasa Beti-Onak had the better start, but from 11:11 on, the hosts were getting more and more in control of the match. Backed by an overall of eight goals by top scorer Cansu Akalin, the Turkish side decisively pulled ahead to 27:23 and did not let go of the lead anymore. Clinching the berth for the quarter-finals after the 32:28 victory brought Bursa Büyüksehir their biggest success, after failing in round 3 in their 2024/25 debut season.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DHR4421 Joaquin De Haro Rodriguez
Joaquin De Haro Rodriguez
D5D 7344 Massimo Arminante
Massimo Arminante
059A1815 ZORK Bor
ZORK Bor
2026 01 24 Iuventa Michalovce ZRK Split 2010 Full 044 Marek Findrik
Marek Findrik
059A1504 ZORK Bor
ZORK Bor
10A0896 Giovanni Pappalardo Ciamillo Castoria
Giovanni Pappalardo/Ciamillo Castoria
20260124 Madeirasad PAOK 4 Madeira Andebol SAD
Madeira Andebol SAD
10A1820 Giovanni Pappalardo Ciamillo Castoria
Giovanni Pappalardo/Ciamillo Castoria
10A0765 Giovanni Pappalardo Ciamillo Castoria
Giovanni Pappalardo/Ciamillo Castoria
DHR4482 Joaquin De Haro Rodriguez
Joaquin De Haro Rodriguez

Photos © Giovanni Pappalardo/Ciamillo Castoria (main), Marek Findrik (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

1C4A7649 Christian Heilwagen
Previous Article Viborg and Brasov share points; group A remains tight
Euro26 Switzerland Vs Croatia L7A7307AM
Next Article Croatia heat up semi-final race with second main round win

Latest news

More News