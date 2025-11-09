Three thriller games ended in draws

Three of the 16 round 3 matches this weekend did not see a winner, ending in equal results. Ana Fradelic secured the 24:24 for ŽRK Split in the Balkan duel against Macedonian side WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda, netting for the equaliser at the final buzzer, after her side had been down by three goals several times in the second half.

Dutch side Westfriesland SEW let a 17:12 half-time lead get away against ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina from Slovenia. The visitors turned a 21:14 deficit into a 27:26 advantage, before the hosts’ line player Abigail Waal netted for the 27:27 just 14 seconds before the end.

Energa Start Elblag from Poland could not get ahead in the 60 minutes on home ground against the Italian side Jomi Salerno, but finally took a 26:26 draw. Four minutes before the end, Salerno were ahead 25:22, but the Polish side picked up the pace, while Joanna Kozlowska netted for the draw.