Portuguese comeback not enough

SSV Brixen Südtirol and Madeira Andebol SAD met for their first leg match in Italy this weekend. After a close 25 minutes, the hosts built a 16:13 gap at half-time, which they held until the 40th minute. A 3:0 run, boosted by a couple of goals from Helen Nascimiento, levelled the match shortly after.

In an exciting final phase of the match, consecutive goals from Marie Aichner for the Italian side proved the deciding factor. Madeira Andebol SAD could only cut the deficit to one goal, with Brixen winning 26:25. Sarah Hilber and Neide Duarte were the top scorers for the two sides, each scoring eight goals.

The teams meet again in Funchal on Saturday for the decider.