Thrilling conclusions await in the race for the quarter-finals

Thrillers expected in Türkiye and The Netherlands

Two first-leg matches ended with a one-goal margin and can go either way in the reverse fixture: ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina from Slovenia gave away the chance to take a bigger win than the 28:27 than eventually secured against Cabooter Fortes Venlo (Netherlands), as they did not score in the last five minutes, allowing the visitors to score the final three goals. Therefore, the Dutch side have good chances to make it to their second ever EHF European Cup quarter-final after 2023/24.

Turkish side Bursa Büyüksehir BSK took a 25:24 away win at Replasa Beti-Onak in Spain thanks to 17 saves from their goalkeeper, Sevilay Imanoglu. They too could have secured a larger win, as they led 15:9 at the break. After making the third round in this competition on their international debut in 2024/25, the team from Bursa can make it into the top 8 for the first time against the debutants from Spain.

Photos © KPR Gminy Kobierzyce, ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina