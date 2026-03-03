Thrilling round 3 sees some groups still wide open

EHF / Courtney Gahan
03 March 2026, 23:00

The penultimate round of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 main round saw six more places in the knockout stage secured. Montpellier Handball, SAH - Aarhus, Elverum Håndball, FC Porto and MT Melsungen are all sure to progress. Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf not only secured progression but top of group IV, booking a direct quarter-final ticket as they beat Kadetten Schaffhausen.

THW Kiel, already through to the next phase, also earnt the right to skip the play-offs as they extended their perfect record in the competition this season with a victory over IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun while rivals Flensburg lost.

Irun's loss knocked them out of contention for the next stage, and they were joined by fellow Spanish side Fraikin BM. Granollers, who were defeated by FC Porto in the last second.

Porto’s win meant group II’s knockout places were all decided but that the quarter-final spot is still up for grabs, as Aarhus, Elverum and Porto all end round 3 on six points.

While Melsungen and Hannover are through, from groups III and IV, respectively, the race for the other knockout places in those groups is tight.

In group III, IFK Kristianstad, HC Vardar 1961 and Sport Lisboa e Benfica are all on four points ahead of the final round, as are Fredericia Håndboldklub, Kadetten Schaffhausen and RK Nexe in goup IV.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP II

FC Porto (POR) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 34:33 (18:16)

Initially it looked as though Porto were the clearly dominant side, as the Portuguese side created a clear lead of 14:7 in the opening 18 minutes. A change in line-up for Granollers and several lost balls on unforced errors from Porto enabled the visitors to come back. Two minutes before half-time, Granollers were within one, 16:15, and with the first two goals after the break, the Spanish side equalised for the first time, 18:18. Then the contest was really on.

18-year-old sensation Marco Fis, who entered the match just after the 15-minute mark, was crucial, scoring nine goals for Granollers, although it was line player Josep Armengol who gave them their first lead at 23:22 in the 43rd. With 25 seconds on the clock, the match was undecided, with the score at 33:33. As Porto had possession and Granollers’ defence pushed up in an attempt to intercept, Rui Silva served a perfect long-range assist to Þorsteinn Gunnarsson for the Icelandic back to clinch the victory. With that, Granollers’ hopes of returning to the knockout phase came to an end and the fate of group II was decided.

20260303 ELM MR R3 Text

GROUP III

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 31:30 (16:16)

Kristianstad were fighting to stay in contention for the next stage — and they did so. Melsungen opened a promising lead in the first 12 minutes, 9:5, but a run of saves from IFK keepers Hayder Al-Khafadji and Victor Bang opened the door for the Swedish side to come back and they drew level at 10:10 in the 18th minute off centre back Axel Månsson’s fourth goal. Following an Einar Aðalsteinsson free-throw goal scored over the Melsungen block after the half-time buzzer, the teams went to the break all square.

Early in the second half, Kristianstad took the upper hand for the first time, 18:17, but it was a one-for-one game until the 50th minute. First Melsungen pulled away by two and used that narrow cushion to stay in front — but from minute 55 on, the German team only netted once more while IFK struck four times. From 29:27 for Melsungen, it was Månsson — now the clear top scorer of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 after adding a massive 15 goals to his tally this match — who secured the 31:30 result for Kristianstad.

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

THW Kiel (GER) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 27:20 (11:8)

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 35:32 (21:19)

GROUP II

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN) 31:24 (16:14)

GROUP III

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 33:27 (15:14)

GROUP IV

Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 31:27 (15:15)

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 26:33 (16:21)

 

photos © Denis Dukovski (main); FC Porto (in-text)

