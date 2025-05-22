Thrilling semi-finals pave way to trophy in Hamburg

Can Montpellier Handball break the German dominance? Will SG Flensburg-Handewitt become the first team in the EHF European League Men era to defend the title? Will THW Kiel raise their ninth EHF trophy? Or will debutants MT Melsungen laugh in the end? All those questions will be answered at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg this weekend (24/25 May), which start with the two semi-finals on Saturday at 15:00 and 18:00 CEST, respectively.