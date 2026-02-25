Throw-off times confirmed for Hamburg, Budapest, Cologne

Throw-off times confirmed for Hamburg, Budapest, Cologne

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
25 February 2026, 14:00

With the EHF Champions League and EHF European League competitions 2025/26 still in full flow, the participating teams in the season-ending events are not known yet.

However, the throw-off times for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 in Hamburg, the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 in Budapest, and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne have now been confirmed.

The throw-off times for the two final events of the EHF Champions League in June have not changed compared to previous years and are straightforward. Both for the women on 6/7 June in Budapest and the men on 13/14 June in Cologne, the semi-finals will be played on Saturday at 15:00 and 18:00 CEST, followed by the third-place match and the final on Sunday, also at 15:00 and 18:00 CEST.

The situation is slightly different for the final event of the EHF European League Men on 30/31 May. In order to avoid playing at the same time as the UEFA Champions League final, which kicks off on Saturday at 18:00 CEST, the semi-finals in Hamburg will be played at 12:30 and 15:30 CEST, respectively. On Sunday, however, the usual throw-off times of 15:00 and 18:00 CEST apply to the third-place match and the final.

The throw-off times for the EHF Finals Women 2026 will be released later.

Throw-off times final events EHF club competitions 2025/26

Winamax EHF Finals 2026 (Hamburg)

Saturday 30 May:
> 12:30 CEST – first semi-final
> 15:30 CEST – second semi-final

Sunday 31 May:
> 15:00 CEST – third-place match
> 18:00 CEST – final

Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 (Budapest)

Saturday 6 June:
> 15:00 CEST – first semi-final
> 18:00 CEST – second semi-final

Sunday 7 June:
> 15:00 CEST – third-place match
> 18:00 CEST – final

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 (Cologne)

Saturday 13 June:
> 15:00 CEST – first semi-final
> 18:00 CEST – second semi-final

Sunday 14 June:
> 15:00 CEST – third-place match
> 18:00 CEST – final

 

image © kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

TUR25 Germany Vs. Italy (Quarter Final) C4 8963 JC
Previous Article Humans of Beach Handball: Oliver Middell
UH18316
Next Article EHF opens bidding process for EHF Finals Women

Latest news

More News