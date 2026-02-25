The throw-off times for the two final events of the EHF Champions League in June have not changed compared to previous years and are straightforward. Both for the women on 6/7 June in Budapest and the men on 13/14 June in Cologne, the semi-finals will be played on Saturday at 15:00 and 18:00 CEST, followed by the third-place match and the final on Sunday, also at 15:00 and 18:00 CEST.

The situation is slightly different for the final event of the EHF European League Men on 30/31 May. In order to avoid playing at the same time as the UEFA Champions League final, which kicks off on Saturday at 18:00 CEST, the semi-finals in Hamburg will be played at 12:30 and 15:30 CEST, respectively. On Sunday, however, the usual throw-off times of 15:00 and 18:00 CEST apply to the third-place match and the final.

The throw-off times for the EHF Finals Women 2026 will be released later.





Throw-off times final events EHF club competitions 2025/26

Winamax EHF Finals 2026 (Hamburg)

Saturday 30 May:

> 12:30 CEST – first semi-final

> 15:30 CEST – second semi-final

Sunday 31 May:

> 15:00 CEST – third-place match

> 18:00 CEST – final

Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 (Budapest)

Saturday 6 June:

> 15:00 CEST – first semi-final

> 18:00 CEST – second semi-final

Sunday 7 June:

> 15:00 CEST – third-place match

> 18:00 CEST – final

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 (Cologne)

Saturday 13 June:

> 15:00 CEST – first semi-final

> 18:00 CEST – second semi-final

Sunday 14 June:

> 15:00 CEST – third-place match

> 18:00 CEST – final

image © kolektiff