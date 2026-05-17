Thüringer and Dijon set for decisive EHF European League title duel

Thüringer and Dijon set for decisive EHF European League title duel

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
17 May 2026, 11:00

The champions of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 will be crowned at the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy in Dijon, France, this Sunday. Reigning champions Thüringer HC have a chance to write history and become the first club to defend their title since the inaugural edition of the EHF Finals in 2020/21. However, they will have to overcome hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, who are looking for revenge after last season's semi-final defeat.

Before they take the stage, Viborg HK and MOL Esztergom will try to bounce back from their losses and go home with the bronze medal as they pit sides in the 3/4 placement match.

FINAL

THÜRINGER HC (GER) VS JDA BOURGOGNE DIJON HANDBALL (FRA)

Sunday 17 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Thüringer HC vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, 3 May 2025 (35:29 (21:15))

  • the final is a rematch of last season's semi-final, when Thüringer defeated Dijon 35:29
  • Johanna Reichert scored 16 goals in that semi-final, while Claire Vautier led Dijon with five
  • Reichert is also THC's top scorer this season with her tally at 103 after scoring five times in this season's semi-final — her lowest goal-outing of the season
  • the German side booked their place in the final after a dramatic 26:24 comeback win over Viborg HK on Saturday
  • Thüringer are chasing their second EHF European League Women trophy and could become the first team to defend the title
  • Dijon reached their first European final since the Challenge Cup in 2004/05, after a strong second-half comeback against MOL Esztergom, winning 33:30
  • if Dijon win, they would be the first hosts to be crowned champions in three EHF Finals editions not played in Graz

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20260516 FINALS THURINGER VIBORG 122

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

VIBORG HK (DEN) VS MOL ESZTERGOM (HUN)

Sunday 17 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: -
Last match: -

  • Viborg are fighting for their first EHF European League Women bronze medal after previously finishing as runners-up in 2021/22
  • the Danish side suffered a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Thüringer after leading by two goals entering the final 10 minutes before faltering in the closing stages
  • Esztergom lost their first European semi-final after the hosts pulled away late in the match
  • Louise Søndergaard and Maria Fisker led Viborg in the semi-final, while Lea Faragó scored seven for the Hungarian side
  • the differences between the sides are minimal — Viborg average 32 goals in attack to Esztergom's 31, while defensively the Danish side has conceded 30 goals per game compared to Esztergom's 29
  • this will also be the first encounter between the two in European club competitions

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20260516 FINALS JDADIJON ESZTERGOM 62

Photos © Foxaep

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Previous Article SUMMARY: Thüringer and Dijon to clash in the final after wins
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Next Article LIVE BLOG: Viborg celebrate bronze; title-deciding game up next

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