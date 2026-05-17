Before they take the stage, Viborg HK and MOL Esztergom will try to bounce back from their losses and go home with the bronze medal as they pit sides in the 3/4 placement match.

FINAL

Sunday 17 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-0

Last match: Thüringer HC vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, 3 May 2025 (35:29 (21:15))