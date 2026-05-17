Before they take the stage, Viborg HK and MOL Esztergom will try to bounce back from their losses and go home with the bronze medal as they pit sides in the 3/4 placement match.
FINAL
Sunday 17 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Thüringer HC vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, 3 May 2025 (35:29 (21:15))
- the final is a rematch of last season's semi-final, when Thüringer defeated Dijon 35:29
- Johanna Reichert scored 16 goals in that semi-final, while Claire Vautier led Dijon with five
- Reichert is also THC's top scorer this season with her tally at 103 after scoring five times in this season's semi-final — her lowest goal-outing of the season
- the German side booked their place in the final after a dramatic 26:24 comeback win over Viborg HK on Saturday
- Thüringer are chasing their second EHF European League Women trophy and could become the first team to defend the title
- Dijon reached their first European final since the Challenge Cup in 2004/05, after a strong second-half comeback against MOL Esztergom, winning 33:30
- if Dijon win, they would be the first hosts to be crowned champions in three EHF Finals editions not played in Graz