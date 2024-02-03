Thüringer reach quarter-final; Lublin take long-awaited win

THC maintained their perfect record in the group phase, as now the German team has four wins in just as many matches

MKS FunFloor Lublin claimed their maiden points in group C, beating HSG Bensheim/Auerbach 34:32

in group D, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and Sola HK lead with six points, as both sides celebrated victories on Saturday

Mosonmagyarovar took revenge on Costa del Sol Malaga for a defeat in the previous round, winning 25:23

Sola once again proved too strong for the Romanian debutants CSM Targu Jiu, who are out of contention for a quarter-final spot now

GROUP B

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 29:22 (14:9)

THC were the only team with a 100 per cent record after round 3, and the German side maintained that status, beating Chambray on home court. Austrian centre back Johanna Reichert played another impressive game for Thüringer, scoring 11 goals. Chambray lacked such a prolific scorer, as none of their players netted more than four times. However, it was the French side who enjoyed a better start to the match to take a 7:4 lead midway through the first half. But propelled by Dinah Eckerle's saves, THC turned the tide and boasted a 7:1 run, and they extended their lead to five goals at the break. All Chambray could do in the second half was to reduce the gap to three goals on a few occasions. Thüringer were entirely dominant in the closing 10 minutes and claimed their fourth straight win, leaving Chambray third-placed with two points.

GROUP C

MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) 34:32 (19:17)

After three straight defeats, Lublin finally claimed their first points in the group stage and retained some chances for a quarter-final berth. Magda Wieckowka became their top scorer with eight goals, while Weronika Gawlik also made a contribution with her 10 saves. The opening quarter of the game was very close, but then Lublin pulled clear to a 13:10 lead and were still in front at the interval, 19:17. The home side continued to dominate in the second half, and when they led 31:27 with five minutes to go, their victory looked almost safe. However, Bensheim then enjoyed a 3:0 run, but Lublin held their nerve to claim a long-awaited victory. The result also means that the winner of the Sunday clash between Neptunes Nantes and CS Gloria 2018 BN will progress to the quarter-final.