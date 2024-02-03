Thüringer reach quarter-final; Lublin take long-awaited win
The EHF European League Women’s group stage is back in action with four round 4 matches played on Saturday, as the first team advancing to the quarter-final was named.
In group B, Thüringer HC needed at least a draw against Chambray Touraine Handball to go through, and the German side claimed a 29:22 victory, so now they can be secure of progression.
We won and we are very happy. It's our first victory in the EHF European League. It was a hard game, but from the beginning we had the match under control. We are very proud.
Flames didn't burn as much as they could. We struggled a lot in defence. In the first half, there was nearly no defence. We scored 32 goals and that's pretty good. We made some mistakes and missed some shots. It is how it is. We are disappointed, but we have to move on.
We suffered an unexpected defeat away from home, we wanted to fight back. I'm glad we won, even if the game didn't go the way we wanted. I am proud of the team, as we were able to beat a very good club.
We didn't play perfectly. We made a lot of mistakes, especially when it came to finishing. We will continue to fight.
We knew we were facing a tough opponent and we were nervous. They have speed and many good individuals. When you have some world champions as opponents, you will pay for any mistakes. We hope we can get past those moments, all these results, because on Wednesday we have another game.
We had a good start and after the last 10 minutes of the first half, when we scored seven consecutive goals, the game became calm for me. It`s not easy to play here, so I`m satisfied with the result. The speed was the difference between the two teams, we were better.