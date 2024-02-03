AX5I5468

Thüringer reach quarter-final; Lublin take long-awaited win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
03 February 2024, 20:30

The EHF European League Women’s group stage is back in action with four round 4 matches played on Saturday, as the first team advancing to the quarter-final was named.

In group B, Thüringer HC needed at least a draw against Chambray Touraine Handball to go through, and the German side claimed a 29:22 victory, so now they can be secure of progression.

  • THC maintained their perfect record in the group phase, as now the German team has four wins in just as many matches
  • MKS FunFloor Lublin claimed their maiden points in group C, beating HSG Bensheim/Auerbach 34:32
  • in group D, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and Sola HK lead with six points, as both sides celebrated victories on Saturday
  • Mosonmagyarovar took revenge on Costa del Sol Malaga for a defeat in the previous round, winning 25:23
  • Sola once again proved too strong for the Romanian debutants CSM Targu Jiu, who are out of contention for a quarter-final spot now       

GROUP B

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 29:22 (14:9)

THC were the only team with a 100 per cent record after round 3, and the German side maintained that status, beating Chambray on home court. Austrian centre back Johanna Reichert played another impressive game for Thüringer, scoring 11 goals. Chambray lacked such a prolific scorer, as none of their players netted more than four times. However, it was the French side who enjoyed a better start to the match to take a 7:4 lead midway through the first half. But propelled by Dinah Eckerle's saves, THC turned the tide and boasted a 7:1 run, and they extended their lead to five goals at the break. All Chambray could do in the second half was to reduce the gap to three goals on a few occasions. Thüringer were entirely dominant in the closing 10 minutes and claimed their fourth straight win, leaving Chambray third-placed with two points. 

GROUP C

MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) 34:32 (19:17)

After three straight defeats, Lublin finally claimed their first points in the group stage and retained some chances for a quarter-final berth. Magda Wieckowka became their top scorer with eight goals, while Weronika Gawlik also made a contribution with her 10 saves. The opening quarter of the game was very close, but then Lublin pulled clear to a 13:10 lead and were still in front at the interval, 19:17. The home side continued to dominate in the second half, and when they led 31:27 with five minutes to go, their victory looked almost safe. However, Bensheim then enjoyed a 3:0 run, but Lublin held their nerve to claim a long-awaited victory. The result also means that the winner of the Sunday clash between Neptunes Nantes and CS Gloria 2018 BN will progress to the quarter-final. 

Posavec (1)
We won and we are very happy. It's our first victory in the EHF European League. It was a hard game, but from the beginning we had the match under control. We are very proud.
Stela Posavec
Centre back, MKS FunFloor Lublin
Naidzinavicius L6I0249 (1)
Flames didn't burn as much as they could. We struggled a lot in defence. In the first half, there was nearly no defence. We scored 32 goals and that's pretty good. We made some mistakes and missed some shots. It is how it is. We are disappointed, but we have to move on.
Kim Naidzinavicius
Centre back, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER)

GROUP D

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) 25:23 (14:11)

Both sides were level on four points before the match, and following this win, Mosonmagyarovar improved their chance of progressing from the group. The Hungarian side also took revenge on a 29:26 defeat in Malaga in round 3 – however, the Spanish team still holds an advantage in head-to-head encounters, which may play a crucial role at the end of the group stage. Mosonmagyarovar's goalkeeper Zsofi Szemerey boasted 16 saves for a 42 per cent save efficiency, while Esther Toth and Gabriella Toth combined for 13 goals. After opening a 4:0 lead early in the game, the home team went on to dominate for a long time, but in the second half Malaga used a 6:0 run to pull in front 21:19 by the 50th minute. Yet Mosonmagyarovar weathered the storm, and a string of Szemerey's saves helped them to a late surge, securing a hard-fought victory. 

Noemie Pasztor (1)
We suffered an unexpected defeat away from home, we wanted to fight back. I'm glad we won, even if the game didn't go the way we wanted. I am proud of the team, as we were able to beat a very good club.
Noémi Pásztor
Line player, Motherson Mosonmagyaróvár KC
Bitolo
We didn't play perfectly. We made a lot of mistakes, especially when it came to finishing. We will continue to fight.
Gabriela Clausson Bitolo
Right back, Costa del Sol Malaga

CSM Targu Jiu (ROU) vs Sola HK (NOR) 21:31 (9:18)

In the reverse fixture, Sola had become the first team in the current group phase to hit the 40-goal mark in a match, winning 40:29. Now the Norwegian side won by almost the same margin, but in a more low-scoring encounter. Still, the visitors showed their attacking power in the first half, as an 18:9 lead at half-time left virtually no doubt about the outcome. But Targu Jiu continued to fight, and their defence improved after the break, as goalkeeper Elena Marica made several saves. But it was her colleague from Sola, Ine Skartveit, who stood out during the entire game with her 19 saves and 48 per cent efficiency. The Nordic team now has six points, while Targu Jiu are still without any points and have no more chances to go through.

Liviu Andries
We knew we were facing a tough opponent and we were nervous. They have speed and many good individuals. When you have some world champions as opponents, you will pay for any mistakes. We hope we can get past those moments, all these results, because on Wednesday we have another game.
Liviu Andries
Head coach, CSM Targu Jiu
Steffen Stegavik
We had a good start and after the last 10 minutes of the first half, when we scored seven consecutive goals, the game became calm for me. It`s not easy to play here, so I`m satisfied with the result. The speed was the difference between the two teams, we were better.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
Main photo credit: Christian Heilwagen

