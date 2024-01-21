Thüringer stay perfect as they win at Chambery
The group stage of the EHF European League Women has reached its halfway point, and after three matches, only one team, Thüringer HC, maintain a 100 per cent record.
On Sunday, the German side won at Chambray Touraine Handball, while Praktiker-Vac, H.C.Dunarea Braila and Costa del Sol Malaga also celebrated victories.
We expected a hard match today. We were strongly fighting in the first half and in the second one, too. Everyone did their best on the court. The 7-on-6 play actions were something we were experiencing problems dealing with. We made mistakes but we could help each other every time. I think, we deserved the victory today.
I know how hard it can be to defeat Lokomotiva here in Zagreb. We knew it's going to be hard as we both needed these points here today. We're happy about the win of course, and I wish Lokomotiva all the best moving forward.