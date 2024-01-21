1C4A0149

Thüringer stay perfect as they win at Chambery

21 January 2024, 20:20

The group stage of the EHF European League Women has reached its halfway point, and after three matches, only one team, Thüringer HC, maintain a 100 per cent record.

On Sunday, the German side won at Chambray Touraine Handball, while Praktiker-Vac, H.C.Dunarea Braila and Costa del Sol Malaga also celebrated victories.

  • in Group A, the third-placed Praktiker-Vac defeated last season's runners-up Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, who are still without a single point
  • Csenge Kucsora, who scored 11 goals for Vac in that game, is leading the scoring chart of the tournament with a tally of 37 goals (including the qualification)
  • in Group B, Thüringer HC came from behind in the second half, beating Chambray Touraine Handball by seven goals
  • HC Dunarea Braila are second-placed in the same group with four points, as they snatched a narrow 30:29 win at HK Lokomotiva Zagreb
  • Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC dropped their first points in Group D, as they lost against Costa del Sol Malaga

GROUP A

Praktiker-Vac (HUN) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 27:24 (13:11)

Both teams were looking for their first win of the current group stage, and it was Vac who claimed the two points. Like in the previous matches, Csenge Kucsora did a good job, becoming a top scorer of the Hungarian side with 11 goals. The centre back started to show her impact early in the match, as her four goals lifted the hosts to a 6:1 lead. However, Nykøbing fought back into the game and drew level at 13:13 at the beginning of the second half. It was a close battle after that, but Vac were slightly dominant, so their three-goal win looks quite logical. Actually, it was Nykøbing's biggest defeat at the current group stage: the Danish team fight hard in each game, but they always lack something.

We expected a hard match today. We were strongly fighting in the first half and in the second one, too. Everyone did their best on the court. The 7-on-6 play actions were something we were experiencing problems dealing with. We made mistakes but we could help each other every time. I think, we deserved the victory today.
Luca Csikos
Left back, Praktiker-Vac

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 25:32 (16:15)

It was a game of two different halves, as both teams attacked better than they defended in the opening 30 minutes, and Chambray had the upper hand at the break. However, the visitors from Germany improved their defence in the second half, which helped them to turn things around. Left back Annika Lott scored six of her nine goals after the interval, becoming a top scorer of the encounter, while her teammate Dina Eckerle recorded 13 saves. By claiming their third consecutive victory, the German side made another step towards the quarter-final, while Chambray stay on two points.

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs H.C.Dunarea Braila (ROU) 29:30 (16:16)

A win in an extremely hard-fought match allowed Braila to stay in the second position in Group B with four points and improve their chances of reaching the quarter-finals. In the first half, neither side could pull clear by more than one goal, so it was quite logical that they were tied at the break. Early in the second half, Braila used a 4:0 run to pull clear at 22:18, but a string of goals by Lara Buric helped Lokomotiva to draw level quite soon. Then the hosts went in front, 25:23, but the Romanian team boasted a 5:0 run and ultimately earned two points, while Lokomotiva suffered their third straight defeat.

I know how hard it can be to defeat Lokomotiva here in Zagreb. We knew it's going to be hard as we both needed these points here today. We're happy about the win of course, and I wish Lokomotiva all the best moving forward.
Jelena Zivkovic
Right back, H.C. Dunarea Braila

GROUP D

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 29:26 (16:12)

Similar to Thüringer, Mosonmagyarovar had a chance to maintain a 100 per cent record, but the Hungarian team dropped their first points at the current group stage, losing to Malaga. In turn, the Spanish side claimed their second straight win after they beat Targu Jiu a week earlier. Except for a few minutes in the first half, Malaga led throughout the game, and a string of Mercedes Castellanos' saves helped then to create a four-goal gap already at the break. In the second half, the home team went on, capitalizing on their rivals' mistakes, and although Mosonmagyarovar continued to resist, the host took their second straight win.

