Thursday Qualifiers action: 2026 runners-up Germany headline day two
Among those starting their campaigns to reach the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 on day two of the qualifiers, to be played on Thursday, will be 2026 silver medallists Germany and the two previous winners, France and Sweden.
Finland, Estonia and Belgium, who all hope to make their debuts at the final tournament, also begin their campaigns to do so on the concluding day of round 1 on Thursday.
Georgia played three good matches at the European Championship in January. They came close to beating Croatia in their opening game, before losing to Sweden and the Netherlands. We have also looked at the two World Championship qualifying matches they played against Israel this spring. Georgia have made progress in recent years. It was difficult to select this squad because there have been many strong performances at the start of the season. We have chosen to rely on experience, and we want to continue building around the players who are performing well and getting playing time with their clubs. Now I’m really looking forward to getting the squad together.
I missed the last training camp and test matches in May due to injury, so after eight months I’m particularly looking forward to this week with the national team and seeing the lads in this squad again. As qualification for the EHF EURO 2028 is at stake, we need to be absolutely ready for the matches against Belgium and Slovakia. Hopefully, with a good performance in Berlin against Belgium, we’ll take a lot of energy with us for the rest of the campaign. And everything we do now, in every minute of training, is already paying off for our World Championship on ground in January.