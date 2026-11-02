Thursday Qualifiers action: 2026 runners-up Germany headline day two

Thursday Qualifiers action: 2026 runners-up Germany headline day two

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EHF / Courtney Gahan
02 November 2026, 14:00

Among those starting their campaigns to reach the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 on day two of the qualifiers, to be played on Thursday, will be 2026 silver medallists Germany and the two previous winners, France and Sweden.

Finland, Estonia and Belgium, who all hope to make their debuts at the final tournament, also begin their campaigns to do so on the concluding day of round 1 on Thursday.

GROUP 1

Netherlands vs Finland

Thursday 5 November, 19:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 5-0-3

Last match: Netherlands vs Finland, 5 November 2011 (29:26 (11:14))

  • under the leadership of new coach Mark Bult, who started the role in September, the Netherlands begin the quest to reach their fifth straight Men’s EHF EURO

  • Finland have never made it to the final tournament

  • the Netherlands’ best result at the EHF EURO was 10th in 2022, when Luc Steins was named All-star centre back of the tournament and Kay Smits was the joint-fourth top scorer of the event

  • Smits will miss the first EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers due to a minor back injury; goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen returns to the Netherlands’ line-up after a serious injury

  • Finland are missing a few players due to injury, including Max Granlund, who was among the side’s leading scorers in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

  • Finland’s last win against the Netherlands dates to 2002

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Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC6159 JC

GROUP 2

Highlight match: Norway vs Georgia

Thursday 5 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 2-0-0

Last match: Norway vs Georgia, 15 August 1993 (26:17 (9:12))

  • Georgia made their debut at the Men’s EHF EURO in 2024, ranking 18th; in 2026, they finished 20th; Norway have a much longer history in the final tournament, with 12 appearances behind them

  • Norway placed ninth in both 2024 and 2026, which represented their lowest ranking in the EHF EURO since 2014; their best results were two semi-final appearances, in 2016 and 2020

  • former Swedish international Magnus Andersson was named Norway coach in August this year; these matches mark his first official games at the helm

  • after not playing the EHF EURO 2026, Christian O’Sullivan, who won two EHF Champions League titles with Magdeburg, is back for Norway; the Scandinavian side are missing a few players, including Sander Sagosen, due to injury

  • habitually Georgia’s top scorer, back Giorgi Tskhovrebadze was overall joint-fourth in this statistic in the 2026 qualifiers

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Euro26 Norway Vs Ukraine FLP 0557 FV
Georgia played three good matches at the European Championship in January. They came close to beating Croatia in their opening game, before losing to Sweden and the Netherlands. We have also looked at the two World Championship qualifying matches they played against Israel this spring. Georgia have made progress in recent years. It was difficult to select this squad because there have been many strong performances at the start of the season. We have chosen to rely on experience, and we want to continue building around the players who are performing well and getting playing time with their clubs. Now I’m really looking forward to getting the squad together.
Magnus Andersson
Head coach, Norway
Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC5895 JC

GROUP 3

Serbia vs Estonia

Thursday 5 November, 16:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-0

  • Estonia begin their campaign to reach their debut EHF EURO against final tournament regulars Serbia, who have played every edition of the event since 2010

  • if Estonia make it to the Men’s EHF EURO 2028, it will be their first major championship ever

  • Serbia were a bit unlucky at the previous two EHF EUROs, playing in extremely tight and competitive preliminary round groups that saw them bow out despite good results; for example, they defeated ultimate finalists Germany at the 2026 event

  • with a host of EHF Champions League stars such as Dejan Milosalvjev, Dragan Pechmalbec and Mijajlo Marsenić in their line-up, Serbia will expect a win on home ground

  • this is the first official match between Serbia and Estonia

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GROUP 4

Hungary vs Montenegro

Thursday 5 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-1-0

Last match: Hungary vs Montenegro, 16 March 2025 (29:29 (17:14))

  • two teams fully accustomed to being part of the Men’s EHF EURO, who have each missed only two editions — Hungary since the event was introduced and Montenegro since the existence of their national team

  • both of those missed final tournaments were many years ago; Hungary have played every EHF EURO since 2004, while Montenegro have been part of each edition since 2014

  • Hungary achieved their best result at the Men’s EHF EURO in 2024, ranking fifth; Montenegro’s highest placement is 11th in 2022

  • both teams are under new coaches: Zoran Roganovic is back leading Montenegro since September; László Sótonyi has been in charge of Hungary since August

  • Hungary and Montenegro also met in the qualifiers for the 2026 edition, playing two close matches — one seeing a narrow win for Hungary; the other a draw

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Euro26 Slovenia Vs Hungary L7A1927AM

GROUP 6

France vs Romania

Thursday 5 November, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 10-0-6

Last match: France vs Romania, 16 June 2019 (34:25 (19:14))

  • titans of the Men’s EHF EURO versus a team longing to re-establish themselves among the elite — France have never missed a final tournament while Romania have made a recent return

  • following two appearances in the early editions of the Men’s EHF EURO, Romania were absent for almost 30 years; in 2024, they returned to the final tournament, placing 22nd at that event and again in 2026

  • France have won four EHF EURO titles, most recently in 2024, as well as two bronze medals; in 2026, they finished seventh

  • Guillaume Gille stepped down as France coach in February and was replaced by Talant Dujshebaev, who started his duties leading the side in March

  • the history between the teams is extensive but the sides have not clashed in an official encounter for seven years; Romania’s last win over France was in 1995

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GROUP 7

Italy vs Slovakia

Thursday 5 November, 19:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 4-0-4

Last match: Slovakia vs Italy, 14 April 2019 (23:26 (11:12))

  • Slovakia chase their first participation in the Men’s EHF EURO achieved via qualification since 2008; they have played two editions of the final tournament since then, both as hosts

  • Italy made it back to the EHF EURO for the 2026 event after a wait of almost three decades; that marked their second participation, following their first as hosts in 1998

  • Italy have also made a recent return to the World Championship — in 2025 they qualified for the first time since 1997, and they have since secured a place at the 2027 edition

  • Slovakia’s top scorer in the 2026 qualifiers, Jakub Prokop, is enjoying a strong EHF European League season, leading his side Torrelavega with 19 goals in their run of three wins in three games

  • the historic balance between the sides is equal; Slovakia last beat Italy in 2014, with two mutual matches played since then

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Euro26 Poland Vs Italy SENN1783 DS

Germany vs Belgium

Thursday 5 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-0

  • Belgium hope to reach the EHF EURO for the first time; Germany aim for their 17th appearance, having missed only one event, in 2014

  • Germany played the semi-finals at the last two EHF EUROs and picked up the silver medal in 2026; goalkeeper Andreas Wolff and line player Johannes Golla made the 2026 All-star Team

  • Belgium have played only one major tournament before: the 2023 World Championship, where they made it to the main round and ranked 21st out of 32 teams

  • Füchse Berlin centre back Nils Lichtlein is ruled out for Germany due to a shoulder injury

  • the teams have never met in an official match before

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Euro26 SF1 Germany Vs Croatia R1JC1528 JC
I missed the last training camp and test matches in May due to injury, so after eight months I’m particularly looking forward to this week with the national team and seeing the lads in this squad again. As qualification for the EHF EURO 2028 is at stake, we need to be absolutely ready for the matches against Belgium and Slovakia. Hopefully, with a good performance in Berlin against Belgium, we’ll take a lot of energy with us for the rest of the campaign. And everything we do now, in every minute of training, is already paying off for our World Championship on ground in January.
Julian Köster
Left back, Germany

GROUP 8

Sweden vs Greece

Thursday 5 November, 18:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-0

  • Greece hope to return to the Men’s EHF EURO after missing the 2026 event, following their debut at the final tournament in 2024

  • Sweden have failed to qualify only once, in 2006, and are the record title holders in the Men’s EHF EURO with five trophies, the latest won in 2022

  • in 2026, Sweden ranked sixth, after playing the semi-finals in three of the four previous editions; Greece picked up 23rd place when they participated in 2024

  • Sweden welcome two left wings back after lengthy injury absences: Lucas Pellas and Emil Mellegård

  • this is the first official game between Sweden and Greece

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Photos © kolektiff images

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Euro26 Croatia Vs Georgia SENN3496A DS
Previous Article Wednesday Qualifiers action: The road to Men’s EHF EURO 2028 throws off in Croatia
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Next Article Didier Dinart: “What matters most of all is the players’ commitment”

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