Ticket sales for TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 open

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 will take place at the LANXESS Arena in Cologne on 8 and 9 June 2024, with 20,000 fans expected to join the biggest club handball party of the year.

Tickets start at €95, giving fans a seat at all four matches across the weekend, plus all the superb entertainment around the games.

𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗖𝗞𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗧𝟮𝟰 𝗘𝗛𝗙 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡



The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 will take place at the LANXESS Arena 🏟️ in Cologne on 8 and 9 June 2024 ‼️



Tickets here 🎟️ https://t.co/G9h6GsKPVG pic.twitter.com/sYoX4ORMu2 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 19, 2023

To make sure you are part of the highlight of the handball year, click here to get your ticket now.

Ticket prices 2024

Premium €385

Category 1 €330

Category 2 €245

Category 3 €180

Category 4 €95

If you are interested in information on VIP and hospitality offers, please email ehfFINAL4@ehfmarketing.com.

Photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff