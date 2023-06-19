Ticket sales for TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 open
Just hours after SC Magdeburg lifted the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 trophy, ticket sales have begun for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024.
The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 will take place at the LANXESS Arena in Cologne on 8 and 9 June 2024, with 20,000 fans expected to join the biggest club handball party of the year.
Tickets start at €95, giving fans a seat at all four matches across the weekend, plus all the superb entertainment around the games.
To make sure you are part of the highlight of the handball year, click here to get your ticket now.
Ticket prices 2024
- Premium €385
- Category 1 €330
- Category 2 €245
- Category 3 €180
- Category 4 €95
If you are interested in information on VIP and hospitality offers, please email ehfFINAL4@ehfmarketing.com.
Photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff
TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 tickets
Buy your tickets for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 on 8/9 June 2024